Sebastián ‘El Loco’ Abreu moves to Bolivia to manage this club

The former Uruguayan striker moves to Bolivia to lead in the Copa Libertadores

January 30, 2022 8:26 p.m.

After finishing his long career as a player and linking his nascent career as a coach at the same time, Sebastián ‘El Loco’ Abreu packed his bags to go to Bolivia to manage Always Ready, one of the most important clubs in this country. The Uruguayan arrived in La Paz this Sunday to take charge of the current runner-up in highland soccer.

Abreu will replace the Paraguayan coach Pablo Godoy, and will have the opportunity to lead the club again in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, also meaning the great showcase for the Uruguayan coach. It will be the third experience of ‘Loco’ on the bench after his time with Santa Tecla in El Salvador and the most recent with Boston River in his native Uruguay.

The Uruguayan coach arrives in Bolivia together with Sebastián Flores, also Uruguayan, and physical trainers Jorge Hernández (Uruguay) and Facundo Altamira (Argentina). To the Bolivian media, Abreu assured that he wants his team to be the protagonist in each competition that he must play, not only in the Copa Libertadores.

In turn, the coach admitted that playing at 4,000 thousand meters above sea level (that’s how Always Ready plays its home games) is an advantage that must be accompanied by good play. “That the rivals not only suffer from the height but also from the fact that the team is competing at a very good level,” stressed the Uruguayan about the idea that he has prepared for his new club.