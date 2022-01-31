Sebastián Abreu is the new DT of Always Ready

Sebastián Abreu completed his retirement from soccer in 2021, but he has been directing professionally since 2019. This year he will be the starting DT of Always Ready, a Bolivian team.

Sebastián Abreu’s passage through Cruz Azul was plagued with controversy. In 2002, the club presented a Uruguayan striker who came from the National Club and had already played for Los Tecos, and nobody suspected that in the future he would win a Guinness record., that he would be a soccer legend in the world, and that he would be a scoring champion.

Despite having been the top sky-blue scorer in his first semester with the Machine, a fight with Billy Álvarez led him to resign from the club. América, Monterrey, Tigres, San Luis and Dorados de Sinaloa would see the magic of Loco, who played for 31 different teams around the world, in exotic leagues such as El Salvador or Greece.

“It was the third date of the Libertadores, the team fighting for the Cup but because it had a bad, atypical game, and being first in the Mexican tournament, the president made the decision to want to modify the salaries of the entire squad unilaterally. What I tried to do at that time was defend the rights of the footballer. For that same fact they labeled me a cricket and I had to leave the club when I was a scorer for the Libertadores and the Mexican tournament at that time”, recalled in 2021.

Today Abreu will return to the Copa Libertadores, this time from the bench and as coach. El Loco was presented this week as the new DT of Always Ready, a team from the town of El Alto in Bolivia, and which will compete for the most important cup in South America in its 2022 edition.

Abreu’s coaching staff will have PFs Jorge Hernández (Uruguay) and Facundo Altamira (Argentina), in addition to Sebastián Flores (Uruguay), his technical assistant. “You have to make it progress with the (good) game and that the rivals not only suffer from the height, but also that the team is competing at a very good level,” said Loco.