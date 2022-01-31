Scorsese recommended “The Alley of Lost Souls”, the new Del Toro: “I was impressed and moved”

The renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese recommended “The Alley of Lost Souls” (“Nightmare Alley”), the recent premiere of William Del Toro, which hit theaters in Argentina last Thursday, January 27.

“I was impressed and moved. I always look forward to seeing everything Guillermo does, but this film had a special power and resonance in me“, begins by expressing the award-winning director (“The infiltrators”) in an opinion column in Los Angeles Times.

Throughout the article, Scorsese expresses concern about the lack of theatergoers while questioning whether “there has been any real appreciation of William’s achievement.” So he sets out to defend the film.

“I bet the term not to go It has featured in most reviews, and rightly so. All the characters are tormented, many are doomed, and the film is based on a novel with the typical labyrinthine plot that characterizes film noir (…)”, it contextualizes, and in turn highlights the first film adaptation of the story, directed for Edmund Goulding.

Scorsese recommended “The Alley of Lost Souls” by Guillermo Del Toro



Scorsese states that in this line the term “noir” was used in reviews and reviews “so frequently and in such an inappropriate way that it seems more like a condiment than anything else, and could lead someone looking for information about the movie in the wrong direction“, which “does not even remotely do justice to the adaptation of Guillermo and kim morgan(screenwriter of the film).

“Most of the film takes place in the 1930s, and it seems to come out of the bitterness and despair of the Great Depression. You can see it in the images and in the body language of the actors. Every character in this film feels a real pain, a sense of spiritual desolation rooted in everyday life. It’s not just a matter of ‘style’ or ‘visual mastery’, which are indeed exquisite. It is about Guillermo’s total commitment to the material, to bring his vision to life With

its production designer, its costume designer, its cinematographer and its extraordinary cast led by Bradley Cooper Y Cate Blanchett. They all work together to create a universe that is a dead end of the American past, and they do it from top to bottom, from start to finish,” notes the director.

In addition, he defines the film as the most faithful of the “tributes” to “film noir” that have been made in history. “Guillermo speaks from and for his own time, but he does so in the language of a bygone age, and the urgency and desperation back then overlap in a rather disturbing way with the urgency and desperation of today. It is like

a warning voice,” he says.

A separate paragraph, Scorsese acknowledges the impact that the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had on the closure of many theaters, the delays in billboards, as well as the brake on multiple projects, and “as if that were not enough… Ómicron”. However, he stresses the importance of continuing to bet on the movies, as well as of necessarily seeing “The Alley of Lost Souls”, or giving it a chance, if you don’t keep it in mind.

“In essence, what I want to say is that a filmmaker like Guillermo, who gives us films created with such care and passion, not only needs our support: he deserves it,” he concludes.

What is the movie about?

Follow the “charismatic but unlucky” Stanton Carlisle (Cooper), who gains the clairvoyant’s trust Zeena (Tony Collette) and her mentalist husband Peter (David Strathairn), in an amusement park where at the same time he will meet Molly (Rooney Mara).

Skillful, Carlisle creates a method to deceive the wealthy elite of New York society, a path that will cross him with a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett), with whom he allies but who at the same time could be even more dangerous than he imagines.

Directors’ upcoming projects

Both Scorsese and Del Toro are preparing imminent premieres. The first will return to theaters with “Killers of the Flower Moon” (“The killers of the flower moon”), based on the homonymous novel by David Grandn, and will feature a leading cast made up of Leonardo Dicaprio Y robert deniro.

For his part, the Mexican filmmaker will arrive in December 2022 but on the Netflix platform with “Pinocchio“, his animated version of the book by , which will also have a stellar cast that once again has Cate Blanchett, David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton.