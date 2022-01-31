Santiago Cañizares missed the World Cup for a bottle of cologne

Madrid, Spain.- The Spain National Team He has seen great goalkeepers defend the verticals and the crossbar in different world cups in which he has qualified. Santiago Canizares It was one of them, proper to play in three editions, however it could have done it in four, if not for a rare moment during the concentration of the Red Fury.

The native of Madrid established himself as the starting goalkeeper for Spain as well as for the Valencia Club of the Iberian country. After protecting the Spanish frame in the World Cups in the United States 1994 and France 1998, Cañizares aimed for Korea and Japan 2002, but an accident denied him the chance to play his 3rd championship in a row.

In full concentration of the Spanish National Team, Santiago Cañizares dropped a bottle of cologne, the goalkeeper tried to solve that accident using his right foot while he was barefoot, however the container hit a particularly sensitive point.

At the moment of impact, a glass broke his tendon and left him without mobility. Immediately the doctor of the Spanish squad. Genaro Borras. made the decision to transfer Cañizares to the General Hospital in Jerez. Hours after his evaluation, his ruptured tendon was diagnosed and he had to undergo surgery.

Santiago Cañizares missed the World Cup in 2002

AFP

Unfortunately his recovery would exceed the time that the World Cup in Korea and Japan would last. Evidently he was discarded at the last moment by former coach José Antonio Camacho and his place as starting goalkeeper was taken by Iker Casillas. It should be noted that it was his first appearance in a World Cup.

Koke Contreras went from third goalkeeper to substitute for Casillas. Santiago Cañizares was considered again four years later by the Spanish Soccer Team, however, as a substitute goalkeeper for the 2006 German soccer championship.

Santiago Cañizares in concentration

AFP

Iker Casillas was once again the starter and Cañizares his substitute. Even so, he had the way to play his last game in a World Cup, in the 3rd game of Spain in the group stage, facing Saudi Arabia. La Furia Roja qualified as leader of Group H but was eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing 3-1 to the French National Team.