Sanita will create advanced rehabilitation centers in 2022

Group photo of the visit to the Paseo de Madrid Advanced Rehabilitation Center, with Iñaki Peralta, CEO of Sanitas, and Carolina Marín, badminton player, in the center.

commitment to a modell that provides effective and personalized solutions toof people. This commitment is based on seven newlocated mainly in Madrid and that join the eight that the company already has in Madrid, Valencia and Zaragoza, to add a total of 15 monographic rehabilitation centers.

This has been announced Inaki Peralta, CEO of Sanitas and Bupa Europe & LatinAmerica, during a visit to the Paseo de la Castellana Advanced Rehabilitation Center, in the financial heart of Madrid. “We have overcome the traditional concept of physiotherapy to offer our patients a new model of physiotherapy that includes the support of the most advanced technology and our digitization experience. Thanks to this, our teams at the Advanced Rehabilitation Centers, in coordination with the doctors who refer the patient, can offer personalized, safe and effective treatments”, Peralta stated.

Caroline Marin, a badminton player and a world reference in this sport, accompanied Peralta on her visit to find out in detail how the rehabilitation and sports readaptation of an injury is approached. “The individualized treatment model has impressed me. It is clearly the most appropriate way to rehabilitate an injury and not only in the case of elite athletes, but for anyone. Physiotherapy and rehabilitation medicine are key disciplines for anyone who plays sports, but also for the rest of the world. The level of technology used by these centers has seemed spectacular to me and I love how the spaces have been articulated so that everyone has the privacy and comfort necessary for their treatments”, explained Carolina Marín.

This new care model is already a reality in the eight centers that Sanitas has in Spain. Patients who have already undergone them have a unique care experience: à la carte treatments to guarantee optimal results, with access to cutting-edge technologies that allow accelerate recovery and in friendly environments. “It is a 360º care model focused on the needs of the person, including anticipating injuries. We are working to apply artificial intelligence to processes and be able to offer preventive and predictive medicine as soon as possible”, Peralta stressed.



State-of-the-art comprehensive treatments

Musculoskeletal disorders are the leading cause of disability in the world, according to data from the World Health Organization. They are frequently associated with unhealthy habits and problems related to postural behavior. And in Spain they affect 7 out of 10 people. Sanitas’ new physiotherapy model provides a solution in the shortest time possible for that pain that affects people’s lives. And it does so in a monographic and friendly environment, with a multidisciplinary team of physiotherapists, rehabilitation doctors, nutritionists, podiatrists, psychologists and personal trainers who, together with the medical teams that initially referred the patient, either from a hospital or a Elders of Sanitas, look for the optimal solution for each person.

The integration of podiatrists in the model responds to the importance that the biomechanics of the footprint has on health and well-being. That is why the Sanitas centers have a Own Biomechanics Workshop in which they are designed and individual templates are manufactured for each patient. The same happens with the figure of the psychologist, who helps to manage chronic or complex pain, but also has a fundamental role in the reeducation of motor patterns after a musculoskeletal injury.

And to all this is added technology, which is decisive in accelerating the recovery and healing of injuries and reducing the pain felt by the patient. The new Sanitas physiotherapy centers employ both ultrasound-guided invasive physiotherapy techniques (such as percutaneous electrolysis or percutaneous neuromodulation) as well as advanced non-invasive techniques (tecartherapy, high-power laser or high-intensity magnetic induction systems) with the aim of solving the problem of each person who undergoes treatment.