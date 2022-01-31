Romantic outing! Jennifer Lopez is happy with Ben Affleck

U.S-. Benifer 2.0 was captured by the paparazzi while they were on their way to their transport after enjoying a romantic date night. On Sunday, January 30 at night Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They were photographed as they walked hand in hand in Beverly Hills, Calif.. The artist dazzled those present with her big smile.

The couple’s followers were delighted with the fashionista look that both artists wore on their date. lopez she wore a black blazer over a sheer blouse, a plaid skirt, and black boots for the occasion, along with a white shopping bag. Meanwhile, Affleck He wore a navy blue coat over a navy blue button-down shirt, and completed the look with corduroy pants and black shoes.

In addition to spending every minute they can together, despite their hectic schedules, the artists also support each other in their careers and art projects. Recently lopez, which accompanied Affleck at the end of last year at the premiere of his film The Tender Bar, was proud of her boyfriend on social media while sharing her opinion of the film.

lopez presented by Instagram a themed gift box The Tender Bar that he received from Amazon Prime Video. The artist described the present as “adorable” and incredible”, in addition to mentioning that her favorite object was the mini bowling alley. “There’s a great scene with Ben and the little boy in a bowling alley. Ben plays his uncle and they are both amazing in the movie. If you haven’t seen it, you should,” she commented excitedly.

Meanwhile, Affleck, who is more discreet on social networks, has melted into flattery every time he is asked about lopez on some red carpet “Time and time again, Jennifer is approached by women of color and told what an example she is to them in the world as a strong woman and succeeding in business. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel like they have a seat at the table in this country,” he said in September.