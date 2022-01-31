Romance or nightmare: how has the passage of Rogelio Funes Mori in the Tri

The Monterrey striker was knocked out by the fans of the Aztec team after the tie they obtained against Costa Rica on the field of the Azteca Stadium (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The performance of the Mexican team has generated different criticisms since the expected results have not arrived, and currently the Tri already compromised his automatic pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022 at Concacaf Octagon. One of the footballers who received the most criticism was Rogelio Funes Mori.

The Monterey striker was stunned by the fans of the Aztec team after the tie they obtained against Costa Rica on the field of Aztec stadium, and the operation of the player with the national team was questioned. Since the Twin nationalized as a Mexican, Gerardo daddy Martino has summoned him to the games of the Tri and has not missed any FIFA date.

Despite his performance in the relevant matches for Mexico, Funes Mori has not been able to consolidate himself as the scorer that the Mexican fans expected. His debut with the National Team occurred on July 4, 2021 in a friendly match against Nigeria and the last game -until now- in which he participated was Mexico vs. Costa Rica on January 30.

His debut with the National Team occurred on July 4, 2021 in a friendly match against Nigeria (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

So, from his first game to his most recent, Funes Mori has only managed to score only five goals out of a total of 15 matches disputed with the shirt tricolor Until now.

It should be noted that Rogelio Funes Mori’s 15 matches with the Tri he has performed in different competitions; He participated in friendly games, the Gold Cup and in the Concacaf octagonal World Cup qualifiers. Although the qualifying rounds heading to Qatar 2022 they are not finished yet, their performance so far has only resulted in a single goal which he made in October 2021.

Since then the referent goleador of scratched he has not been able to reconcile with the annotations and has already registered five consecutive games with Mexico in which he has not scored.

The Rayados footballer lost participation on the court (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The first entry with which he debuted occurred in his debut against Nigeria. It should be noted that that match was part of the tour that Mexico made to prepare for the 2021 Gold Cup. His first impression as an Aztec striker left a pleasant perspective for fans and sports analysts because scored two goals which made him the fastest national team to achieve his first goals with Mexico.

With the absence of Raul Jimenez due to his recovery from a skull fracture, Funes Mori was listed as a viable option for an offensive line. But as the competitions and matches went on, the footballer of scratched lost participation on the field.

In gold Cup registered only three goals distributed in the confrontations against Guatemala and Honduras. Mexico lost the final against the United States and the fans criticized Funes Mori’s results since Raúl Jiménez was not yet available, as was Hirving chucky Lush.

The last goal of the naturalized Mexican was on October 11, 2021 in the World Cup qualifiers (Photo: USA TODAY / Kelvin Kuo)

When the World Cup qualifiers began, the National Team had the return of chucky Lush and The Mexican wolf for the offensive line. Of the five duels in which he has started, he only has a notation in the commitment before Honduras of last October 11; from that moment he has not scored goals again.

This streak could be reversed in the match against Costa Rica, however the goal was disallowed for offside of the Monterrey striker.

Funes Mori’s goals with the Mexican National Team

Friendly: 2 annotations (Mexico vs. Nigeria).

gold Cup: 3 goals (two in Guatemala vs. Mexico and one against Honduras).

Concacaf Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022: a goal in the Honduras vs Mexico game on October 11, 2021.

