Rogelio Funes Mori is booed when leaving the exchange

The naturalized Mexican striker left the field in the second half and the fans present at the Azteca disapproved of his performance

MEXICO — The striker Rogelio Funes Mori left between boos of the party that sustained Mexico against Costa Ricawhich was played in aztec stadiuma, with barely two thousand attendees. The naturalized could not hurt the visiting defense.

Funes Mori came on as a substitute at minute 62, to give his place to Henry Martín, America’s striker. The one from Rayados came out between boos. In just over an hour, the naturalized Mexican attacker could barely score a goal, in the first half, which was ruled out of place.

Rogelio Funes Mori came off the bench at minute 62, and received boos from the few fans who attended the Azteca Stadium. imago7

At halftime, on the players’ path to the locker room, the fans shouted “Peas, Peas!”, as a demand, given the ineffectiveness of the forwards of the team. Mexican team.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Rogelio Funes Mori He has barely scored a goal in eight qualifying games he has played with Mexico. The only goal he scored was in Tricolor’s 3-1 victory against Honduras last October at the Aztec stadium.

The Rayados attacker sought to be a solution, given the injury suffered by Raúl Jiménez, which left him out of action for more than six months, and the absence of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in the Tricolor, during the era of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino .

The Argentine naturalized Mexican has not been able to show his full potential and now he was booed by the guests of the Mexican Soccer Federation at the match between Mexico and Costa Rica.