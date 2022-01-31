Ríos and Pérez lead Mexico to their first win in the Caribbean Series

the right-handed Wilmer Rivers was dominant from the mound and the veteran outfielder Felix Perez hit a solo home run, so the Charros from Jalisco of Mexico will defeat today by whiteout 1-0 the Barranquilla Caimans of Colombia, on the Caribbean Series Santo Domingo 2022.

The victory is the first for the Mexicans in the competition, while the Colombians lost their unbeaten record, after winning their first two games of the Caribbean classic.

The Mexican Rivers (1-0) gave his team enough space to stay ahead on the scoreboard while he was in the center of the diamond, pitching 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out five batters.

The work of Rivers was even more remarkable, considering that Colombia’s offense has been the strongest in the tournament and that prior to this match they had scored 12 runs in their first two games.

The Mexicans, who have struggled to produce runs during the Caribbean classic, scored the only lap of the match in the second inning, when

Pérez linked a pitching of the starter of the Colombian porfirio lopez (0-1), sending the ball over the right field wall of the Quisqueya Juan stadium Marichal.

In the sixth chapter, the gardener Dilson Herrera He had to be taken out of the game on a stretcher, assisted by the medical staff, after he collided with the left field wall after capturing a shot connected by Pérez.

Despite the defeat, Lopez (0-1) was a worthy opponent, completing five innings of four hits, one run allowed and four strikeouts.

Robert Ozuna He pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save, his first of the series.

For the Mexicans, Félix Pérez hit a home run with a run scored and an RBI, to be the most prominent offensive player.

Carlos Martínez singled for the Colombians, who now have a 2-1 record.

For this Monday, Mexico will face Puerto Rico and Colombia will play against the local Dominican Republic.

