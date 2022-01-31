Rihanna shows off her defined curves in colorful lingerie

Rihanna has millions of his fans around the world waiting for the new projects he will undertake in music, due to an extensive absence in the industry since his album ‘Anti’ in 2016. However, the singer released singles like ‘Work’, which impacted and left a mark on her fans.

Amid rumors about a possible return to the music scene in 2021, the celebrity from Barbados has captivated the curious with various posts on his social networks, where he shows the designs of its fashion brands and the sensuality that runs in its blood.

Recently, the interpreter of ‘Stay’ He stole the praise and compliments on his official Instagram account, after sharing a sensual and spicy reel of photos on his profile, where showed the statuesque and defined figure that has. The musical star modeled one of her lingerie sets and fell in love with more than one.

As recorded in the post, where it already has more than four million likes from users of the social network, Rihanna appears lying on a dark base, sporting a different cut and wearing a colorful lingerie set, which has fuchsia bows and ribbons.

This garment of Savage X Fenty integrates the new collection, where the different female bodies take center stage and break the social stereotypes that were formed around the subject. These designs and ideas will be presented in a parade, on September 24, through Amazon Prime.

The rain of comments and reactions was immediate, due to the obvious beauty that characterizes the artist. His style, sensuality and thought have made more followers feel identified with the brand.