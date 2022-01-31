Rihanna, pregnant with her first child | People

There was no need for a statement on Instagram or an official statement because an image has revealed the obvious. Singer Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The two musicians, 33 years old, have posed during a walk through New York in which she has shown that her condition is already quite advanced.

During the walk, which took place in the Harlem area, the singer wore jeans, a large number of necklaces and a long pink coat, a piece vintage from the collection of the french house 1996. To show the pregnancy, she left her coat open with all the chains hanging over her belly. In the photo session, the couple appears hugging and kissing, looking directly at the camera, which shows that the images were agreed upon by both.

More information

In recent months the couple has been seen in New York and the singer has hidden or wanted to be discreet with her pregnancy. Without going any further, last Thursday the two were walking around the city and she was wearing a blue sweatshirt with a fur stole over it with which she hid her condition.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for almost nine years, but their relationship began much less than that. Both have been very discreet with it, but it is known that they have been together since, at least, the spring of 2020. The singer had spoken in an interview about how much she cared about being a mother and that she did not want to take too long to achieve it. In June 2019 he spoke with Sarah Paulson, actress with whom he shared a poster in Ocean’s Eight, for the magazine Interview. And then he bluntly stated: “Having a child is what I want most in the world.”

“It has been in the last couple of years that I started to realize that you need to take time for yourself because your mental health depends on it,” Rihanna said almost three years ago, when she was embarking on a relationship with the Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. “If you’re not happy, you’re not going to be happy doing the things you love to do. It would seem like just another routine job. I never want to work to feel like I’m doing chores. My career is my purpose and I should never feel like it’s anything other than a place where I’m happy.”

Later in April 2020 he spoke with the magazine fashion and told what he saw himself doing in ten years: “I know I will want to live differently. In ten years I will be 42 and old. I will have children, three or four”.

“I think when you know it, you know it. It is her”, he confessed in an interview in May 2021 with the magazine GQ. “It’s great when you find that person. She is like the sum of a million other people, ”he declared then. In fact, the publication then asked him if he wanted to be a father and he said: “Yes, it is my destiny, absolutely.” He stated that he would be an “incredible, remarkable, above average” father. “I would have a very cool son,” he assured.

The one from Barbados is one of the most well-known, powerful and millionaire artists in the world. And he has achieved it beyond his music: his latest album, Anti, dates back more than six years, from January 2016. In the last five years she has become a rich business woman thanks to her underwear and makeup companies. Magazine Forbes estimated his assets at 1,700 million dollars, more than 1,400 million euros.