Rihanna is pregnant!; she is expecting her first baby next to A$ap Rocky

This morning, Rihanna surprised his followers with a series of photographs that confirm his pregnancy.

The singer was caught walking the streets of New York, wearing an expensive pink coat that reveals her bulging belly.

On the postcards, the 33-year-old interpreter appears accompanied by the American rapper, A$ap Rockywith whom she is expecting her first child.

Jewelry, chains and a Chanel coat from 160 thousand pesos They are the clothes and accessories with which your belly looks.

It was last May when Rakim Athelastonbetter known as A$ap Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihannaafter a year of relationship, whom he referred to as “the love of my life.”

In social networks, various users took up the photos of the singer, with which they shared their reaction to the pregnancy.

