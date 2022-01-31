Rihanna is going to be a mom and celebrates with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Singer Rihanna is expecting her first child with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, sources told Page Six.

Rumors about the pregnancy of the businesswoman also increased this weekend, after she showed her bare belly during an outing with Rocky in Harlem, New York, the hometown of the famous

The 33-year-old “Diamonds” singer wore a long pink jacket that she kept closed at chest level with a single button, as well as a pair of baggy jeans and a multicolored jeweled necklace that slid down her stomach.

The artist, also 33, put together a pair of leather pants, a white sweater and a denim jacket as he walked down the street with his girlfriend, whom he hugged and kissed moments later.

The lovers visited the Carbone restaurant in New York during their outing, according to sources, and sat at a large table to give space to the belly of the also known as “RiRi”.

“Rihanna was clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her stomach. At one point he got up and had to maneuver his belly (to walk) to the side of the table!” commented an informant.

For the past few months, the Fenty Beauty creator has been trying to keep her pregnancy unnoticed by wearing baggy clothes and oversized jackets; in fact, she was recently seen at the Peasant restaurant with Rocky wearing a red padded jacket and sweatshirt.

Rumors about Rihanna’s future baby began last November, after she accepted her National Hero award from her native Barbados wearing a tight dress that revealed her slightly bulging stomach, although she denied being pregnant at the time.

For his part, Rocky has not stopped showing his admiration and affection for the businesswoman, whom he called the “love of his life” in an interview with GQ magazine in May of last year.

“I think when you know, you know. She is the chosen one,” he said.

“If that (having children with Rihanna) is in my destiny, absolutely (I would). I think I would be an amazing father, remarkably amazing overall.”