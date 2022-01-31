Rihanna announces her first pregnancy and shows her baby bump

Rihanna surprised the public by revealing that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky. The couple posed for a series of photos taken in New York, the singer’s hometown, and revealed their baby bump. The public reacted excitedly to the unexpected news through social networks and congratulated the couple.

Rihanna reveals her pregnancy on a walk in New York

The ‘Love on the brain’ singer went out for a walk around the city over the weekend and She wore an outfit that exposed her abdomen and therefore her pregnancy.

Rihanna wore ripped jeans and a pink trench coat buttoned up over her belly, plus colorful jewelry. The famous was accompanied by her boyfriend, who wore black pants with boots and a denim jacket.

The famous wore natural makeup and her long hair combed in a half bun to show her clear face. In one of the photos we can see the singer kissing Rihanna’s forehead while they take a walk through the city.

Despite the announcement, the couple has not made any statements about it and continue to keep a low profile with their relationship.

The couple previously went public with their relationship and in an interview with GQ, Rocky said Rihanna was the love of his life. and that being in a relationship was so much better when you were with the right person. He also said that he was ready to start a family and couldn’t wait to have children, as this was definitely in his future.

“I think I would be a good father, I would have a very cool child”

For her part, Rihanna had also revealed that she was looking forward to becoming a mother in 2020.when she was still single. In an interview with British Vogue, the singer said that she had realized that life was short and that in the next 10 years she wanted to live differently. That is why she was working hard on her brands and her projects, because she wanted to be a mother.

One of her goals for the future was to have children, “three or four”. And that he planned to do this with or without a partner.

At the time, she said that society despised the work of women who were single mothers. because they didn’t have a man in their lives, but the only thing that mattered was the happiness of the mother and the child.

“Of course. I feel like society makes me feel like I’m wrong. They see you as a bad mother if there is no father in your children’s lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness. It is the only healthy relationship between a father and a son. All it takes to raise a child is love.”

He also assured that what a child really needs is love from his family.regardless of how it is made.