Rihanna and ASAP Rocky could marry this 2022

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ready to tie the knot?

Last year, A$AP Rocky told the world he was head over heels for Rihanna, and now it looks like the couple is ready to take the next step in their relationship with a wedding and possibly a baby. In an interview in 2021, Rocky said he believed the singer “is the one.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be getting married soon

A source close to the couple recently told heat world that your partner could announce their engagement very soon. “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a wonderful time celebrating the holidays in Barbados with their friends and family, and now everyone is placing bets on when the couple will announce their formal engagement and maybe even some baby news”said the source

“They’re both ready to do this and have been for some time, it’s just a case of logistics and figuring out how to break the news.”, he added.

Rihanna hopes Rocky will propose to her this year

Insiders revealed that while Rocky doesn’t care much for formality or labels, Rihanna can be quite traditional. “Ri is pretty old-fashioned at heart and has designated 2022 as the year she will marry Rocky and make her dream come true.”sources noted.

“It was important that their family give them their blessing, and their mother especially has been urging Rocky to put a ring on it.”, they added.

The pair have known each other for over a decade and have even collaborated on music and toured together; but nevertheless, They started dating in 2020. They both made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala, just a couple of months later. Rocky has referred to the 33-year-old singer as “the love of my life,” so an engagement and wedding seem like the inevitable next step.