Ricky Martin attacked for new magazine cover with her husband

United States.- With the intention of promoting ‘how rich it was‘, his new single, the Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin offered an interview for the magazine CAP 74024where it was covered next to Jwan Yosefbut did not get the reception he expected.

It turns out that the Puerto Rican singer is the cover of the most recent edition CAP 74024, celebrating the LGBT+ Pride Month and the release of his new song, choosing a more intimate and passionate style for the theme, which was not very well received, on the contrary, it caused great annoyance among Internet users.

In the main photograph, the couple can be seen without clothes, although in the foreground, while Jwan Yosef has his face turned away and Ricky appears in profile, all in a black and white theme, showing the love they have for each other.

Read more: This is the name that Yuya and Siddhartha will give their baby

After publishing the images on his official Instagram profile, Ricky Martin received a large number of negative comments, his followers were not very happy with the new issue of the magazine, nor that “he exposes himself so much” regarding his sexual orientation.

“The photos and everything are very good, but it doesn’t seem right to me”, “I think it shouldn’t be exposed so much, that doesn’t look good”, “That should be left for when they are in private”, “they look good but they shouldn’t be exposed”, were some of the comments they made on the post.

Given this, there were many other followers of Ricky Martin who defended their desire to star in a cover like this, since it is an LGBT+ edition, they even expressed all their support for the couple and asked to stop seeing the community as different, seeking to put aside stigmas and stereotypes.

Click to load survey