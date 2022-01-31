revolutionary! Katy Perry appeared on Saturday Night Live with her Las Vegas show

U.S-. Katy Perry was the guest star this past Saturday on the American television program Saturday night Live, and dazzled his fans with a majestic show. The artist gave a couple of memorable performances by recreating part of the musical adventure that she presents in Las Vegas thanks to the residence in which he puts on a show entitled Play.

For your first number, perry sang his single When I’m Gone and filled the stage with giant mushrooms. Combined with the bizarre staging, and several mushroom-clad backup dancers, the artist sported a mushroom-shaped hat. His participation revolutionized social networks and his psychedelic vibe was compared to Alice in Wonderland.

Later, perry she returned to the stage still covered in huge cartoonish mushrooms but for a much simpler performance in which she introduced the single Never Really Over. The singer changed outfits, swapping the semi-revealing red latex ensemble for a puffy pastel blue dress as she sang sitting among the mushrooms to keep the psychedelic vibe.

In addition to having perry as musical guest, Saturday night Live was led by Willem Dafoe. Of course, this isn’t the star’s first time performing on the famous show, as she was a host in 2011 and has been a musical guest three times before. This year has started in the best way for the artist, who continues with her show in Las Vegas.

January 15, perry concluded the first stage of his new residence in The Theater in Resorts World Las Vegas, titled Play. Her show was so successful that the artist decided to extend it until August. “Live from New York, with PLAY. Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple (and your TV)!” Instagram when he broke the big news.



