Review: In “Dharma”, Sebastián Yatra offers an antidote for broken hearts – Tvshow – 01/31/2022

It’s an unspoken rule of the music industry. Every artist’s third album should be a turning point in their work. If there is no aesthetic variation or, at least, an evolution on the lyrical or musical level, it becomes almost impossible not to fall into the pigeonhole.

To be clearer, the formula is as follows: the debut captures the search for a label, for a voice of its own that takes its first steps under the protection of the path traveled by its influences. The second, if everything goes well, should reflect a development thanks to the experience gained between projects. With the third, now yes, the definitive leap arrives: the search for consolidation. Gone are the support wheels of the bicycle and it is time to show that the artist was able to find his voice.

Of course there are exceptions, but if you take the time to review the discography of your favorite artists, you will surely find several examples.

The most recent is that of the Colombian Sebastian Yatra, which on Friday launched Dharma, the long-awaited successor to Fantasy, from 2019. And, as his 17 songs show, the 27-year-old musician bet everything for this to be a milestone in his career. “This is my third album, by far the most significant as a human being, composer, singer and performer,” he says in a video posted on Spotify.

And the play went quite well. He had already shown it with advances such as the addictive vintage guitar pop of “Red high heels” and the organic cumbia of “Passenger love”: there are hardly any vestiges of that young man who in 2016 won over the teenage public with the continental hit “treacherous”.

With dharma —a term that, as he describes it, represents the “present, appreciating life with what comes”—, Yatra set out to shed all labels and pigeonholes. For almost an hour he strolls through punk-pop (“The doubts“), reggaeton (“ideal girl” Y “couple of the year“), ballads (“Bye” Y “love you pretty”) and even an intelligent fusion between vallenato and flamenco rumba (“dharma”). It is a musical journey full of surprises.

“This album goes everywhere. My idea was to be able to tell and transmit all the emotions that human beings feel related to love and attraction,” he told EFE after his departure.

And this is an album about rebuilding a broken heart. Through a simple and direct language, the Colombian addresses in a linear way all the phases of a relationship and its end —the spite, the melancholy and the overcoming— with enriching songs. And, although he doesn’t mention it directly, one can assume that several of the lyrics are inspired by the end of his relationship with Tiny, the Argentine artist with whom he had an intense courtship for just over a year.

The most representative isAnonymous Melancholics”, which recreates a FaceTime conversation with a psychologist who offers emotional support in the most difficult moments of the grieving process.

“love you pretty”, a duet with Helen Rose —songwriter of hits Selena Gomez, Becky g and Tiny—, is an acoustic ballad that, located in the first part of the album, represents the most idealized phase of a romance. That song, along with the heartbreaking piano ballad “Bye” —the painful acceptance that a relationship has already withered—, shows that Yatra’s greatest progress in these years is in the field of interpretation.

He had already shown it with his participation in the duet albums of raphael Y Andres Calamaro, and in his valuable contribution to the soundtrack of the film Charm: the musician who made the mix between chest voice and falsetto his hallmark found the expressive value of nuances and silences.

But the Colombian is not alone on this path. The album is full of collaborations with artists as diverse as Jorge Celedón, Rosario, Mariah Angelique, L-Gante, Lenny Tavares, Aitana, Myke Towers and Justin Quiles, which provide even more colors to Dharma’s story.

Although most of the album proposes a log of overcoming, the story is clouded by the inclusion of songs like “TBT”, Ideal Girl”, “Runaway” and “Couple of the Year”, which had already been published as singles. and that they do not have much relation with the proposal.

Beyond that, Yatra offers a solid album that shows that he managed to escape the label of the classic romantic pop artist. And he does it hand in hand with interesting songs that enrich his work.