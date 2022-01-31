Relieves long Covid shower to zero°

The way in which the researcher Angélica Cuapio (CDMX, 1981) managed to recover from chronic fatigue, palpitations, joint pain and other consequences that two Covid-19 infections left her with is to shake.

Instead of a jacket, hat and scarf, when snow paints the Nordic landscape white in Stockholm, Sweden, Cuapio grabs his bathing suit and dives into the frozen lake.

A fan of swimming since she was a child, the doctor in immunology began swimming last summer in a lake in Stockholm, where she has lived for four years, and the drop in temperatures with the arrival of winter, far from stopping her, led her to venture into cryotherapy, a practice that involves exposing the body to low temperatures.

The very idea can make most people shiver, but for the doctor of immunology and specialist in natural killer cells it is an addictive delight, and not precisely because the water actually becomes less cold than the environment above. on the surface.

In the lake he dives with water at almost 0 degrees Celsius.

“During this time I noticed how my mood improved, also the whole psychological aspect; that is, I felt more concentrated when reading, with a lot of energy, a lot of strength to do activities.

I would say that I recovered 90, 95 percent from the long Covid”, shares the researcher from the Center for Infectious Diseases of the Karolinska Institute.

The key may lie in the impact that heat shock has on different systems, such as the circulatory, nervous or endocrine systems, or the elevation of cytokines with anti-inflammatory properties that this causes.

The scientist seeks to take advantage of this fertile field for research, convinced that cryotherapy can be a measure to prevent and treat diseases, which is why she even recommends starting with a shower of cold water.

For what is this?

As a scientist, Cuapio has sought to understand the causes for which her health has been strengthened from these extreme dips in icy water, finding herself with a little up-to-date and insufficient experimental base on the matter.

Specifically, scientific research on cold water immersion and its effect on the immune system is very limited and was carried out in the 1990s, he exemplifies. What there are today are studies on a response at the level of other systems, such as the circulatory, nervous or endocrine systems.

“One of the largest studies carried out last year deals with its effect on the remodeling of brown fat, that is, the fat that we have more innately, which is the one that helps us to be able to regulate temperature and the one that it is used more in cold weather; when you are exposed to snow, to strong cold, this fat is activated.

“What they found is that there is an association of metabolism, which is more activated when we are exposed to drastic changes in temperature”, explains the researcher. “In those moments of great heat shock is when all this remodeling of brown fat happens, which helps us regulate body temperature.”

An important result in some studies, continues Cuapio, points to an elevation of cytokines with anti-inflammatory properties, such as interleukin-10 (IL-10).

“Cold water causes some anti-inflammatory proteins to increase and some pro-inflammatory ones to decrease,” endorses the researcher, recalling that the latter are involved in the most serious cases of Covid-19 due to the chronic inflammation they cause.

“With these studies, it has been seen that there is an increase in the (cytokines) that help us and a decrease in those that do not help us. The pro-inflammatory ones in this case are, as in Covid, IL-6, interferon, TNF and others. They are the most common in infections, for example.”

But, above all, Cuapio refers to the hypothesis that exposure to cold water stimulates the cells of the adaptive immune system, in addition to reducing chronic fatigue syndrome -like the one she suffered from the long Covid-.

“That is what is known so far. So, there is a large field open there to be able to do research, and that is my purpose this year; we have already seen the possibility of requesting funding from some Swedish foundations that support projects that may have some impact on health, preferably preventive and natural treatments.

“In this case, I am really convinced that cryotherapy or immersions or baths with cold water can be a public health measure with which people can prevent, treat and possibly even cure diseases. This is already very exaggerated, but there is the possibility that it could be a complementary therapeutic measure”, estimates the researcher.

As a specialist in the study of natural killer cells, Cuapio is particularly enthusiastic about the important role that they could play in the response to cryotherapy, according to what has been found so far in animal studies.

And it is that, says the Mexican, in mice exposed to cold water constantly for six months, their lymphocytes were more cytotoxic, that is, with a greater capacity to kill unwanted cells, so they managed to reduce the number of induced tumors unlike mice not exposed to low temperatures.

“That is something very interesting, because if it is true, that is, if more detailed studies are carried out and it is confirmed that this (cryotherapy) helps in cancer treatment, it can be a very practical measure.

“So, it ends up having an impact at the level of public health, at the level of preventive medicine and at the level of general medicine,” Cuapio emphasizes.

Without fear of the cold shower

As new research is launched and results are beginning to show, researcher Angélica Cuapio appeals to the well-being she experienced through cryotherapy to recommend it to others.

Although not in a frozen lake or body of natural water -as they have been doing on the increase in countries such as Scotland, Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States or Canada-, but starting with something simple and accessible to most, such as a shower of cold water.

“What I would recommend is to start at the end of the shower for a second; the next day, if you want, 3 seconds; then 5, and gradually increase until a time comes when your body acclimatizes, it begins to Adapting is not something that happens overnight, it takes time.

“This remodeling of brown fat does not happen from one moment to the next, it takes time, it needs to adapt and that can happen relatively quickly if you bathe daily at the end of the shower with cold water,” says Cuapio, urging you to do it only if associated with a pleasant effect, as it has been in your case.

In fact, her enjoyment of this practice is such that what began as something therapeutic has become a hobby and even a competitive skill, since the researcher will participate this February 5 in the Swedish Winter Swimming Championships in Stockholm, where she lives a few years ago. four years.

A fun race, but no less competitive for that, which takes place in a large lake in a nature reserve, and in which Cuapio, the only Mexican participant this year, is registered in three categories: 25-meter crawl, 25 meter breaststroke and 4 x 25 meter relay.

“I am in the position of being so grateful to life because I have this opportunity, because I recovered from the long Covid and now I can even swim at a competitive level, which then I think (the race) is something that I also have to value and respect. That’s why I’ve been training and preparing myself.

“At least I’m going to give my best, even if I don’t win, but I do it with love,” shares the Mexican, ready to give this significant and icy dip.