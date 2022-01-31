Rams beat 49ers and will play unprecedented Super Bowl at home against Bengals

Los Angeles avoided the historic sweep against San Francisco and will define the NFL champion in their stadium against Cincinnati

The Super Bowl LVI it is defined.

this sunday night Los Angeles Rams they beat at home the San Francisco 49ers at NFC Championship Game to stamp your ticket superbowl which will be played in their own stadium next Sunday, February 13, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Rams will play an unprecedented Super Bowl at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Getty Images

The road was not easy, since the rams fell behind 17-7 in the third quarter and looked like they were headed for their third loss of the season against the 49ersbut quarterback Matthew Stafford led a comeback in the final minutes to seal the victory.

The Angels became the ninth team in history to beat a rival that had defeated it twice in the regular season, the last to do so had been the still champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season against the New Orleans Saints.

This will be a superbowl unprecedented and there are also few confrontations between both franchises, with 14 duels in its history in which Cincinnati It has an 8-6 advantage, although the last time the victory was measured was for the rams24-10, in 2019.

Also, it is the second time in history that a team will play the superbowl in their own stadium, after the Buccaneers they did it last year when they won the Lombardi Trophy at Raymond James Stadium.

The interesting thing about this possible match is the duel between teacher and student. Despite his youth, the head coach of the ramsSean McVay, had under his orders Zac Taylor, coach of the Bengalsas an assistant wide receivers coach in 2017 and quarterbacks coach in 2018, when they came to superbowl LIII.

In their only confrontation, The Angels It was a team that had just played the superbowl Y Cincinnati was starting a rebuild before drafting quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Cincinnati tied his ticket to superbowl in the first game of the day, when he stunned the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium.

This is the third time in the history of the Bengals that arrive at a superbowlin their previous two visits they fell right in front of the Niners, in the XVI and XXIII editions.

The rams seek the second title in their history after becoming champions in the 1999 season when they were still playing in St. Louis, while Cincinnati has never won a superbowl.