Rams beat 49ers and will play Super Bowl at home

Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 left, and Los Angeles Rams recovered from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to secure a spot in the superbowl at their home stadium next month with a thrilling 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the championship game NFC this Sunday night.

In the first week of the campaign the rams they received Chicago and before more than 70 thousand spectators they scored their first victory. 154 days will have elapsed from that date for Angelenos to close their performance in the same building, the sofi stadium, but now against Cincinnati in search of his second championship of the NFL.

cooper kupp caught two touchdown passes matthew stafford for the rams (15-5), the star-studded team, who began the fourth quarter trailing 17-7 after blowing a multitude of scoring opportunities.

But after Kupp’s second TD catch and a tying field goal in a drive extended by the brutal interception of Jaquiski Tartt, the rams made the 30-yard field goal from Matt Gay with 1:46 to play.

defense of The Angels then won when Aaron Donald had to Jimmy Garoppolo under heavy pressure, allowing Howard to intercept his last pass.

The Angels will receive the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl 56 at Rams owner’s multi-million dollar SoFi Stadium, Stan Croenke.

FINISH AT HOME

In two weeks they are going to play again on this site and although administratively the rams they will be visitors, they will have more fans, they know in detail the nooks and crannies of the stadium and there is no doubt that it is a huge plus in their attempt to beat the Bengals.

sofi stadium It is a dome, here the climate does not affect it in the least and the most important thing is that the rams they won’t have to make the trip. Cincinnati You will have to fight through all of this.

But to beat the Bengals the Los Angeles team will have to do a better performance than they did yesterday because until the last quarter they were able to mount good offensive series that opened the door to victory

