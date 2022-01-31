Rafael Giménez, new internist chief of the Red Cross Córdoba

Rafael Giménez Domenech, new head of the Internal Medicine Service at the Red Cross Hospital in Córdoba.

The Red Cross Hospital of Cordoba has appointed Rafael Gimenez Domenech new head of service Internal Medicine from the center. Giménez Domenech accepts this new position “with great enthusiasm, with a continuing attitude because we have been carrying out this work for many years, but at the same time with renewed spirits to improve and do new things”, declared the specialist after his appointment.

“My intention, among many others, is to develop scientific studies and organize more clinical sessions and joint sessions with other services, such as the Emergency Department and the ICU, to coordinate better, if possible, in terms of protocols and actions,” Giménez Domenech pointed out.

Likewise, the internist has pointed out the importance of the specialty for patients covidwhose work extends from “support treatment, or its possible complications, accompanying them during their hospital stay until discharge, as well as monitoring possible sequelae covid which are usually: dyspnea (choking), a feeling of tightness in the chest, a feeling of dizziness and tiredness (very common), loss of smell and taste, and sometimes muscle aches, and episodes of anxiety, anxiety that continues for a while” .

Giménez Domenech also highlights “the closeness” of all the center’s staff, as well as “their professionalism and training“. To this he adds that “all the staff are very human and empathetic and there is a general feeling that “we all go together”. All of this undoubtedly affects the patient.”

The role of the internist, fundamental in the diagnosis of the patient

The professional of Internal Medicine carries out a fundamental role when it comes to making the diagnosis in patients admitted to the hospital and, despite the fact that in many of these the diagnosis“Internal Medicine carries out in many cases a true investigative task, given that diseases sometimes present themselves in very different ways, with few symptoms, or with non-specific symptoms, and it is necessary to seek a diagnosis through a clinical interview, examination and support in complementary tests such as Radiology, endoscopy, interconsultations with other specialties, etc,” says Giménez Domenech.

Regarding the description of the center’s Internal Medicine service, Giménez Domenech adds that “real-time information is available on the results of complementary examinations through the virtual platform of laboratory and clinical analysis services, as well as Radiologywhich allows us to follow exhaustively, from anywhere and at any time, the evolution of the patient and make the pertinent decisions”.

Likewise, it ensures that the service “covers other surgical specialties such as Traumatology or General Surgery when required by the patient’s clinical situation, and close evolutionary control is established at discharge if the patient’s pathology so requires,” concludes the expert.