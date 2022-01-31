Quique Gallo presents his solo project at Sala Russafa
VALENCIA. The ordinary becomes extraordinary when we look at it with different eyes. It’s what happened to musician Quique Gallo in the vital jolt that the loss of his sister. To assume it, he needed a period of recollection in which, surprisingly, songs began to emerge that did not have a tragic tone. They portrayed small moments that they had shared and filled them with value. It was the seed of Glory, a luminous and vitalist album, which invites you to celebrate the everyday and which will be presented next Friday, February 4, with a concert at Sala Russafa.
Gallo has been a drummer for groups on the scene rock’n’roll Y garage such as Midnight Shots or Atomic Howl, in which he continues to be a member. But the sound of their first album is totally different, a delicate and melodic pop, with tropical or Brazilian sound influences, and referents such as Kings of Convenience or Belle&Sebastian, among others. Quite a surprise for the music scene, which was also a surprise for the artist himself.
“Faced with such a hard blow, one way to assume what I was experiencing was to write. It came about as something natural, there was no pretense, I didn’t have the goal of making an album. Simply, Memories came back to me and it seemed as if the songs fell out of my hands. I wrote down some notes for the lyrics or the melody, I recorded small fragments… and little by little I realized that something was brewing”, explains Gallo about a creative process that lasted nearly a year.
The usual thing would have been that, from such an experience, from a duel, dark, dramatic, sinister compositions were born… But he found himself talking about loss from a totally different point of view. “The songs conveyed the feeling of enjoyment, of having shared simple moments with my sister. There was a nostalgic point, it is inevitable. But, above all, there was the joy of having experienced small things with her like taking the dog for a walk on the beach or going out to eat,” he explains. the musician who dropped the drumsticks to go to the microphone and sing, something he had never imagined doing.
For a project as personal as this one, he created the band Flores with the musicians Jussi Folch, Xema Fuertes and Cayo Bellveser, who accompanied him in the studio, along with Alfonso Luna, a collaborator on some songs. Just as to get out of the hard times, the help of these friends was fundamental when it came to, among all, to propose the arrangements that have been dressing some songs full of beauty, that vindicate life. “There is a message from Carpe Diem, but in the old way. Not that idea of consuming the moment, of accumulating experiences. But to really live it, realize that everything is ephemeral and enjoy what is really important. I really like a phrase by Paul Valéry that says that the depth is in the skin”.
could be the description from Glory, the EP with 14 songs published by the record company Mont Ventoux, named after Gallo’s sister. The album is having a good reception and, in addition to the one at Sala Russafa, there are already more closed dates in Valencia and Madrid.
“The truth is that I don’t know how all this is going to continue. This album had the purpose of capturing a stage and it has come about in a very natural way. I keep composing and my idea is to keep letting things flow, to live this moment. Later, we’ll see”, says the musician, who Next Friday, February 4 at 8:30 p.m. he will perform accompanied by the entire band at a concert marked by the special acoustics and the proximity of the stalls that characterize the Ruzafa theater.
Color, music and emotions
The management of emotions is one of the challenges that children face almost since their arrival in the world. Laughter, crying or anger, among others, are spontaneous reactions, that sprout when they least expect it and that little by little they are identifying, in themselves and in others, to learn to live with them.
A trance that is not always easy and in which it can help emoticons, musical comedy of the Madrid formation Tarambana, that this weekend, on February 5 and 6, visit Sala Russafa.
The show starts when Black arrives in the country of Primary Colors. It is the representation of love and sounds like blues, capable of accepting everyone, kind, respectful and friendly. Who wouldn’t? But the inhabitants of this curious country do not understand him. Red is anger, with rock and rap as musical language, it expresses an impatient and violent character, with a tendency to hate. While Yellow is joy and flamenco, funny and smiling, given over to enjoyment. Nor does Blue connect with him, a representation of sadness with a jazz sound, melancholic and dramatic, little concerned about his surroundings. So they invite him to continue on their way and, on his adventure, he will enter the country of Secondary Colors, where he will find no better luck. It is inhabited by Violet, fear, distrustful and skittish, which sounds like suspense music. Another neighbor is Orange, the surprise, communicative and crazy, with a salsa rhythm. And Green, representation of empathy, with reggae as a musical language for its sweetness and relaxation, its ability to tune in with the environment. This reassuring character will be essential so that, little by little, the colors will discover that, in reality, Black is the sum of all of them.
Songs, choreographies, projections and an imaginative characterization These are the tools of this piece, influenced by the Brut theatre, which explores diversity as a source of creative inspiration. Not surprisingly, one of the company’s actors is 75% visually impaired.
Manuel Medina directs and Eva Bedmar signs the dramaturgy of this piece for viewers from 5 years old, in addition to participating in the cast, along with Eduard Mediterrani, Camila Puelma and Rosi Tejera.
The result is a funny comedy, full of color and vitality, inspired by the emotional learning techniques of the Montessori school. A proposal in which acceptance, interdependence and the beauty of feeling become the keys to helping the little ones understand their emotions and those of those around them.