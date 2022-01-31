Quique Gallo presents his solo project at Sala Russafa

VALENCIA. The ordinary becomes extraordinary when we look at it with different eyes. It’s what happened to musician Quique Gallo in the vital jolt that the loss of his sister. To assume it, he needed a period of recollection in which, surprisingly, songs began to emerge that did not have a tragic tone. They portrayed small moments that they had shared and filled them with value. It was the seed of Glory, a luminous and vitalist album, which invites you to celebrate the everyday and which will be presented next Friday, February 4, with a concert at Sala Russafa.

Gallo has been a drummer for groups on the scene rock’n’roll Y garage such as Midnight Shots or Atomic Howl, in which he continues to be a member. But the sound of their first album is totally different, a delicate and melodic pop, with tropical or Brazilian sound influences, and referents such as Kings of Convenience or Belle&Sebastian, among others. Quite a surprise for the music scene, which was also a surprise for the artist himself.

“Faced with such a hard blow, one way to assume what I was experiencing was to write. It came about as something natural, there was no pretense, I didn’t have the goal of making an album. Simply, Memories came back to me and it seemed as if the songs fell out of my hands. I wrote down some notes for the lyrics or the melody, I recorded small fragments… and little by little I realized that something was brewing”, explains Gallo about a creative process that lasted nearly a year.

The usual thing would have been that, from such an experience, from a duel, dark, dramatic, sinister compositions were born… But he found himself talking about loss from a totally different point of view. “The songs conveyed the feeling of enjoyment, of having shared simple moments with my sister. There was a nostalgic point, it is inevitable. But, above all, there was the joy of having experienced small things with her like taking the dog for a walk on the beach or going out to eat,” he explains. the musician who dropped the drumsticks to go to the microphone and sing, something he had never imagined doing.

For a project as personal as this one, he created the band Flores with the musicians Jussi Folch, Xema Fuertes and Cayo Bellveser, who accompanied him in the studio, along with Alfonso Luna, a collaborator on some songs. Just as to get out of the hard times, the help of these friends was fundamental when it came to, among all, to propose the arrangements that have been dressing some songs full of beauty, that vindicate life. “There is a message from Carpe Diem, but in the old way. Not that idea of ​​consuming the moment, of accumulating experiences. But to really live it, realize that everything is ephemeral and enjoy what is really important. I really like a phrase by Paul Valéry that says that the depth is in the skin”.

could be the description from Glory, the EP with 14 songs published by the record company Mont Ventoux, named after Gallo’s sister. The album is having a good reception and, in addition to the one at Sala Russafa, there are already more closed dates in Valencia and Madrid.