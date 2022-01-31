Qatar World Cup 2022: Mexico will have mobile consulates in stadiums

Mobile consulates will be part of the strategy to support and guide Mexican fans in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: @m_ebrard

The world cup qatar 2022 is getting closer, and therefore, Mexico It is also preparing not only for the soccer team to attend the highest soccer tournament, but also for the fans who attend, since the authorities of our country announced that there will be mobile consulates, so that in this way those who go and make the trip, have the certainty of being better supported in any circumstance.

Will there be mobile consulates from Mexico for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

Yes. The foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, released this Sunday a video on his Twitter account, where together with Martha Delgado Peralta, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, announced how the mobile consulates at world cup qatar 2022, with the intention that fans who go from Mexico, or any other country, go to the World Cup venues:

“The Qatari government is already building, so we have 8 stadiums, and a maximum distance of one hour in each one of them. There will be four games per day. There will be a lot of people, the official language here is Arabic, but English will be spoken and there will be mobile consulates in all the stadiums, from each of the countries that qualify, from the 32 nationalities that will be competing in the World Cup. ” Martha Delgado Peralta, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights

Thus, Mexico and anyone who goes to see their respective team in qatar, you will have the assistance of your authorities.

What will the Mexican authority do?

“We want to invest in a long-term protection and information campaign, with which we would start the year, particularly to inform fans of some customs that could constitute problems or that could even be administrative faults here.” Martha Delgado Peralta, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights

Martha Delgado He added that from November 21 to December 18, the duration of the world cup qatar 2022, the mobile consulates and the consular presence will be in the stadiums or areas where the fan centers are located, to provide a better service.