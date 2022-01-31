Poor Things: Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Lanthimos’ Frankenstein

the novel of Alasdair Gray Poor Things It’s about to become a movie and it already has the perfect director and actors.

According to reports, after his well-deserved victory by I Know This Much Is True, Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stonewho stars in the film cruelare chosen to star in the new film to be directed by Yorgos Lanthimosthe genius who already gave us movies like The Favourite, The Lobster, Dogtooth and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

the novel of Gray, Poor Things, it has been described as a “hilarious political allegory” and as “a send-up of Victorian literature”, as well as “a thought-provoking duel between men’s desires and women’s independence”.

The film is a slightly different version of the classic story of Frankenstein from Mary Shelly (who supposedly wrote it when she was just a teenager), where the monster is actually a woman with erotomania (that is, she has the delusion that someone is in love with her when clearly this is not the case) who goes by the name Bella Baxter .

Poor Things by Alasdair Gray Alasdair Gray

What is Poor Things about?

According to the book, Bella Baxter is “resurrected” using the brain of a baby, before that, she was Victoria Blessingtona woman who commits suicide in order to escape her abusive husband.

But the story of Victory It doesn’t end there, after her death, a surgeon decides to bring her back to life using the brain of the baby she was carrying, which means that Bella comes back to life with the mentality of a child, but eventually she becomes engaged to a a Glasgow doctor whom she ends up drugged so she can escape with a lawyer who takes her on a tour of Europe, where her brain begins to mature and she develops greater awareness.