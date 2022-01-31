PlayStation Studios announces its first game for Nintendo Switch

Here comes the confirmation of a new title for Nintendo Switch. This has been announced just a few minutes ago by its developers. According to the shared MLB The Show 22 It’s coming to the hybrid console very soon. This has been confirmed by publisher PlayStation Studios and developer San Diego Studio for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch will receive a game from PlayStation Studios

will premiere on April 5 on Nintendo Switch. You can find the premise and trailer for this title below:

Create and use multiple players, and enjoy a personalized RPG experience in Road to the Show, and customize them however you want to help you progress. The Diamond dynasty is back and better than ever! Play, collect and build the deck you’ve always dreamed of and bring your cards to life on the field. Experience the new Mini Seasons mode, where each season brings new challenges as you take on new competition! Take on your friends in a cross-platform game. With cross play, you can continue your progress, as well as obtain and use content on other consoles.

