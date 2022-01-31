Playoff or sub-leadership against Panama

We present the panorama of the Mexican National Team for the match against Panama, definitive in the Tri’s aspirations for Qatar 2022

The goalless draw between Mexico and Costa Rica on the field of the Azteca Stadium, left El Tri with the possibility of falling to the playoff zone on the eleventh date of the concacaf qualifier, scenario that would be presented in case he lost to Panama next Wednesday. However, the best scenario for Gerardo Martino’s men would be to beat the canaleros, for the United States to lose to Honduras, so that ‘Tata’ men climb to second place.

El Tri will come to the duel against Panama with only one point of difference with the canaleros, who currently occupy fourth place, the zone of playoff heading to Qatar 2022. Gerardo Martino’s team is in third place with 18 units, for the 17 that the Central American squad has harvested.

We present the panorama of the Mexican National Team ahead of the match against Panama, definitive in the Tri's aspirations for Qatar 2022.

Mexico It is in your hands to avoid falling to the reclassification zone, then a win or a draw against Panama, would keep it, at least, in third place in the classification. However, a loss at the Estadio Azteca would put him in fourth place, in the reclassification zone, in the absence of three days to complete the concacaf qualifier.

In the event that El Tri wins or draws next Wednesday, it could aspire to second position, since it would reach 21 units, which would exceed the 18 of the United States, a team that will have to lose to Honduras, a situation that seems complicated because The catrachos currently occupy the last place in the qualifying rounds, in addition to being the only team that has not been able to win in the 10 dates that have elapsed.

Panama They will have their fifth meeting as a visitor, the same in which they add two wins, against Jamaica and Honduras, in addition to three defeats, against El Salvador, Canada and Costa Rica.

Mexico will receive its fifth match of playoffs on the field of the Azteca Stadium, a building in which he marches undefeated. However, two of them have been draws, against Canada and Costa Rica, while they have only been able to defeat Jamaica and Honduras.