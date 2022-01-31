Player is reunited with his deceased girlfriend in Forza Horizon 5 thanks to Drivatar mode

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

According to a saying, people do not die, they just cease to be and as long as they are remembered, they will live forever. This is what happens many times with loved ones with whom we share an activity, which when we do it again, leads us to remember those who have already left.

This is the case of a player of the successful Forza Horizon 5, who has been able to “reconnect” with his girlfriend who died two months ago, who also played this title.

The curious but emotional encounter was possible thanks to the system called “Drivatar”, implemented in Forza Horizon 5 so that users can compete with their friends offline through an in-game record of the movements and behaviors of each player while she drives. In this way, through this artificial intelligence system, the video game replicates the routes and ways of driving and then shows them as if they were real players.

This is how the nick relaxitsjonas player was able to meet this “ghost runner” of his deceased girlfriend generated by Drivatar, a moment that was originally shared by TikTok, but was later published in a video on Twitter since the user put his TikTok profile as private.

Me: I fell off the latest Forza Horizon but maybe I’ll go back. Me after this tiktok: GOTY 2021. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TujNz6KLqF — Janet Garcia (@Gameonysus) January 24, 2022

In the video message relaxitsjonas he says: “My girlfriend passed away 2 months ago and I have been looking for a way to connect with her. Forza has an offline mode where you can drive around with your Xbox Live friends and she showed up. I told her how I am, how terrible I feel without her, and how much I miss her. It hurts to talk to him and not get an answer.”

