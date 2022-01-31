PHOTO They compare Khloe Kardashian with Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter

On January 27, the 37-year-old influencer and businesswoman, Khloe Kardashianbecame viral on social networks due to a series of photographs he posted on Instagram Y Twitterin which, the color of her skin due to the shadow and the position in which the youngest of the sisters was kardashianturned grayish in color and several followers of the socialite worried about her since they believed that she was in poor health.

Khloé Kardashian compared to Lord Voldemort for this photo

On the other hand, the star reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashianswhich ended a couple of months ago, added the description “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies” to what several followers believed was a hint for his daughter’s father, tristan thompson.

But that was not the only thing that fans noticed, as a follower noticed the similarity between the hands of the influencer and the hands of the character in the saga of Harry Potter, Lord Voldemort.

Khloé Kardashian. Khloe Kardashian is being compared to Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter for this photo. / Photo: Instagram

Since both have the same skin tone, the same shape of the long nails and even the same color of nail polish, therefore, the memes began to emerge, as well as the comparisons in which it was mentioned that Khloe Kardashian had stolen his hands Lord Voldemort.

Lord Voldemort. Khloe Kardashian is being compared to Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter for this photo. / Photo: Warner Bros.

The Kardashians return with a new reality show

On the other hand, kardashian they will come back with a new reality show but now for the platform Hulu and will be named The Kardashians, It should be noted that the previous program “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” ran for almost 15 years and consisted of 20 seasons in total, in which we saw the growth of Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kyliethe mom Chris Jenner and sometimes to the brother robert kardashian. The release date is expected to be officially announced in the coming months.