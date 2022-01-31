Peter Scolari, one of the protagonists of “Bosom Buddies” with Tom Hanks, dies at 66 | TV and Show

In 2016, the interpreter won an Emmy for his role in the hit series “Girls.” For two years, he had been battling a complex diagnosis: cancer.

Today, at the age of 66, the death of the prominent American actor was confirmed. peter scolari, one of the remembered protagonists of the series “Bosom Buddies” with Tom Hanks.

According to US media, the interpreter had been diagnosed with cancer, a disease he had been fighting for the last two years.

“Bosom Buddies” was on the air for two seasons on ABC, but despite the cancellation it became a classic on American TV.

In their plot, Scolari and Hanks posed as women in order to move into a residence that was more affordable for them. After the end of the plot, both cultivated a long friendship. Hanks, so far, has not commented on the death.

In addition to “Bosom Buddies”, Scolari is remembered for his time on successful TV series such as “Newhart”, “Murphy Brown” and “The Good Fight”. In 2016, in addition, he won an Emmy for his role in “Girls”.

“Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer,” his friend, Harvey Fierstein, wrote on social media.

“There wasn’t a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in Hairspray for a while and it was always a total pleasure. Goodbye dear Peter,” he added.