Pérez Escanilla, awarded for the Primary Ultrasound Classroom

Fernando Pérez Escanilla after receiving the award.

, head of the Venous Insufficiency Group and member of the Ultrasound Group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (), has received the prize of theto the best scientific work published in the years 2020 and 2021 by Primary Care doctors.

The objective of the award-winning study was to assess the effectiveness in clinical practice of a training method, the Clinical Ultrasound Classroom in Primary Care (Aecap), which offers theoretical-practical training and continuous support with patients in real time and which included the assessment of results, to 18 Family Physicians with healthcare quotas in Health Centers in the province of Salamanca. Specifically, the training sessions were held at the San Juan Educational Health Center.

With the start-up of this new initiative, Fernando Pérez Escanilla intended to train Family doctors and residents of the specialty in Basic Clinical Ultrasound, with patients in real time previously selected with their informed consent, and tutor them for a year. The member of the SEMG decided to do it due to the existing need in many professionals of Primary Care to receive training in this diagnostic technique and/or its subsequent tutoring, if they had already received it, during the first year after learning.

“Until now, no study has been carried out in our country with this design, nor have similar projects been found outside our borders,” according to Fernando Pérez Escanilla, who received the award last week from the hands of Santiago Santa Cruz, president of Official College of Physicians of Salamanca, entity that sponsors the Prize of the Royal Academy of Medicine. The originality of the award-winning project lies in the initial training, practice and ongoing support in real time with patients, assessment of impact transference with more documented referral to hospital care and decrease in requests for ultrasound scans Radiodiagnosis Service.

Family consultation rates are the lowest

The results, after a year of duration of the Clinical Ultrasound Classroom in Primary Care, have highlighted the high satisfaction of patients and physicians participating in the study, the variety of clinical cases exposed in the 26 sessions held (63 patients presented and a total of 73 ultrasound diagnoses). Likewise, it has been verified that the interconsultation rates of the family doctors in the study, of the six specialties analysed, are lower than those of all the urban health centers of Salamanca as a whole.

After the evidence demonstrated by the Aecap Project, its training method has been assumed by the Primary Care Management of the Castilla y León Health Service. In the same way, in the Faculty of Medicine of Salamanca it has given rise to the creation of an optional subject where clinical ultrasound will be its protagonist in the Medicine Degree.

The SEMG has always been very clear that ultrasound is revolutionizing Primary Care and managing to increase problem-solving capacity in any area of ​​health care, which is why, for decades, he has provided face-to-face training on this technique. Diagnostic ultrasound provides the Family Physician with the possibility of establishing or guiding diagnoses in which high levels of uncertainty are handled, and facilitates decision-making based on accurate, relevant and transcendent information.