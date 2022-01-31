Peacemaker could bring peace to Fortnite

We recently saw how Donald Mustard, the creative director of Fortnite, made a reference on his twitter account about the Back to the Future movie saga, which quite upset his followers.

Well it seems that Mustard has done it again, and there has recently been an exchange of tweets between the creators of the Peacemaker series with the creative director of the game.





In these we can see how a user brings up the subject about a possible collaboration between Fortnite and the series mentioning James Gunn, who responds by saying that such a situation would occur depending on what Donald Mustard thinks.

To which Donald replies: “Okay, most of them could make it to Fortnite. But I would never add Ariana Grande! It seems too innocent!”, referring to the post-credits scene of the fifth episode of the first season of the series.

If we review all the content that has been coming to Fortnite we can find a bonus called “The Peacemaker” that is part of the set of objects of the Bloodsport skin, released in August 2021.





Therefore, it is not unreasonable that John Cena’s character can reach the battle royale. Taking into account the predisposition of both parties, the collaboration seems to be a pretty safe bet. We will have to be attentive to social networks to see if they release any more clues.