Pato O’Ward won first place at the 24 Hours of Daytona

Pato O’Ward won first place in the LMP2 category at the 24 Hours of Daytona (Photo: Twitter/@IndyCaronNBC)

the mexican pilot Patrick O’Wardbetter known as Duck O’Wardwas crowned champion of the competition Rolex 24 Hours of Daytonaan endurance race for pilots from IndyCar. The 22-year-old runner won first place in the LMP2 category.

together with his team dragon speed they swept the most famous resistance competition in the Americas; they took the podium with a notable advantage thanks to O’Ward’s performance in front of the #81 car.

The team was made up of Duck O’Ward, Colton Herta, Devlin DeFrancesco Y Eric Lux. Notably Herta is also an IndyCar driver and is the usual rival of Duck Well, the American runs with the team Andrettiwhile the Mexican runs with Arrow McLaren SP.

The team was made up of Pato O’Ward, Colton Herta, Devlin DeFrancesco and Eric Lux (Photo: Twitter/@IMSA)

But for this competition they put aside their rivalry and joined in the same team. The driver from Monterrey was in charge of taking his team to lead the competition, when he handed over to Colton Hertha the Dragon Speed ​​had a notable advantage over the rest of the competitors.

The performance of Duck caused his team to be among the first places so when there were only two hours and 45 minutes left before the end of the racethe vehicle number 81 of the Dragon Speed ​​was competing for the first place and remained among the three finalists of the race.

For the start, Herta was the one who closed the last laps of the vehicle at the Daytona International Speedway in the United States. The last minutes of the race left several emotions as the team of the dragonspeed fought together with the pilot louis deletraz from Tower Motorsport to stay in first place.

Patricio O’Ward became the fourth Mexican driver to win in the 24 hours of Daytona (Photo: Twitter/@PatricioOward)

As the drivers entered a series of corners, Colton Herta knew how to take advantage and passed Louis Deletraz causing his rival to swerve out of the way. The error favored the team Duck O’Ward and with that they were able to keep him first place.

As soon as Herta took first place, the happiness of the team from Monterrey was captured on camera as everyone celebrated the passing since they were just a few minutes away from concluding their participation in the 24 Hours of Daytona LMP2 and crowned champions of the series.

Throughout the competition, the Mexican IndyCar driver took the wheel four times. In each of them he showed his talent in driving and allowed his team to gain positions. His first relay was with Eric Lux.

O’Ward’s last appearance at the wheel of the vehicle lasted an hour and 40 minutes (Photo: Twitter/@PatricioOward)

Even if Duck he was not the one who closed the race it did allow the Dragon Speeds to have advances in the positions. His work together with that of the American allowed them to take over the category and get on the podium to celebrate with champagne.

The O’Ward’s last appearance behind the wheel of the vehicle lasted an hour and 40 minutesthen handed over the wheel to his IndyCar teammate for the final laps of the Daytona racetrack. Duck he witnessed the final minutes of the race together with the Dragon Speed ​​pit crew, so when they saw Herta make the pass, they celebrated first place.

Patricio O’Ward became the fourth Mexican driver to win the 24 Hours of Daytona, the most important endurance race in America. His name was registered with that of Pedro Rodríguez, Salvador Durán and Memo Rojas, who conquered the test in previous years.

