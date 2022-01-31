Panama remains in the fight for a ticket to Qatar 2022

The Panamanian team defeated Jamaica 3-2 this Sunday on the tenth date of the Concacaf Octagonala result that allows him to stay in contention for a ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The goals of the match, played at the Rommel Fernández stadium in Panama City, were scored by Javain Brown (own goal, 43), Eric Davis (51) and Azmahar Ariano (69) for the localswhile Michael Antonio (5) and Andre Gray (87) marked for the visit.

With this result, Panama regains confidence, after the recent defeat against Costa Ricaand keeps alive the chances of qualifying for its second World Cup, at the cost of a Jamaica that practically says goodbye to any aspiration.

The Concacaf pre-world championship grants three direct tickets to Qatar and the possibility of a playoff for fourth place against a team from Oceania.

In the absence of four dates, Canada leads the ranking with 22 points, followed by the United States with 18, Mexico and Panama 17Costa Rica 12, Jamaica 7, El Salvador 6 and Honduras closes with 3 units.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying, in whole or in part, Excelsior’s materials without prior written permission and without linking to the original text.