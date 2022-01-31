Oxford tests drug against fatigue, aftermath of covid

Digital Millennium

A US study estimated that nearly a quarter of US COVID-19 patients suffer long-term effects from the virus. This constellation of long-term symptoms is collectively called long covid or long-covid, which is why the University of Oxford developed a drug.

Fatigue and muscle weakness is the commonly reported symptom in patients with prolonged covid, and a dysfunction in the mitochondria (the cell’s energy factories) is a possible explanation for these symptoms.

Dr Betty Raman, principal investigator and transition clinical mid-fellow at the British Heart Foundation’s Oxford Center for Research Excellence, said long covid is having a truly devastating impact on countless people around the world, leaving many with a sense of hopelessness.

It is widely recognized that mitochondrial dysfunction can contribute to the profound fatigue associated with this condition.

“Without proven therapies, the need for continued innovation is urgent. I am pleased to lead an investigation of AXA1125 to understand its potential to restore cellular energy and address patient needs,” said Dr.

The trial will take place at the Oxford Center for Clinical MRI Research, based at John Radcliffe Hospital.

Dr Alison Schecter, Axcella’s R&D president, said: “While the enormous patient and socioeconomic burden of Long covid has become apparent, its underlying pathophysiology is now emerging,” she said.

“In two previous successful clinical studies and in preclinical models, AXA1125 has shown the ability to reverse mitochondrial dysfunction and improve the energy efficiency through increased fatty acid oxidation, restoration of cellular homeostasis, and reduction of inflammation. This gives us confidence in its potential to help the growing number of patients suffering from the debilitating effects of covid long after contracting the virus.”

The second phase trial It will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in patients with exertional fatigue related to long covid. About 40 patients will be enrolled and randomized uniformly to receive AXA1125 or matching placebo.

The research team will use magnetic resonance spectroscopy to assess any improvement in mitochondrial function within skeletal muscle in long covid patients.

Dr. Raman is also leading the C-MORE study, which is tracking COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals to discover the long-term effects of the disease, including persistent symptoms as well as changes in mood. lung and heart function.

