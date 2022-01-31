Orlando Bloom’s touching gesture towards Katy Perry

The life of one of the most popular couples in the world of entertainment took a 180 degree turn a year and a half ago with the arrival of their first child together. The birth of little Daisy Dove made Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom completely adapt their circumstances to those of that beautiful little person, even at mealtimes.

The pop star spread a video through his social networks that touched his followers due to the affectionate gesture that the actor had towards his wife, when they went out to enjoy some hamburgers with the family in a restaurant. You can see the singer, who has her little girl sleeping on her chest, eating from the hand of the interpreter of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, who brings a hamburger to the singer’s mouth so that she could savor one of her favorite foods .

Of course, it didn’t take long for the video to go viral; and it is that the scene could not be more endearing, full of love and complicity. Not in vain this couple is one of the most beloved of the moment; their simplicity and spontaneity as well as the genuine displays of affection that are lavished make their court of followers increase daily.

Read more: The sinister detail of Megan Fox’s engagement ring

One more proof of how much they love each other was the tribute that Katy paid last week to the love of her life. On Thursday, January 13, Orlando had a birthday and the artist dedicated beautiful words to him on social networks along with a series of photos together.

“Happy 45th to the kindest, deepest, nicest, sexiest, strongest man I know. Thank you for being a constant compass, an unshakeable anchor, and for bringing the joy of life into every room you walk into. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our dear dd,” he wrote. Both celebrities do not stop demonstrating the infinite love they have for each other and the commitment in raising their little daughter Daisy.

Also read: Financial problems corner Harry and Meghan