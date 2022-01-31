one of the best mid-range Samsung Galaxy collapses

Samsung’s mobile falls in price on Amazon, although only for a limited time.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can receive at home the Samsung Galaxy M32 for only €259 in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You save 70 euros and you will enjoy a fast and free shipping.

Xiaomi and realme are not the only companies that can offer great specifications around 200 euros. Samsung’s catalog also has a few interesting options, the Galaxy M family being a great example.

Buy the Samsung mobile at a discount

MediaTek Helio G80

6.4″ Super AMOLED Full HD+ 90Hz screen

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000mAh 25W battery

Headphone jack, NFC, FM radio

The Samsung smartphone arrives with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh. We are talking about a quality panel, you will enjoy vivid colors and great fluidity. It may be the best place to enjoy games and movies.

The Helium G80 is in charge of giving it life, we are talking about one of the chips manufactured by the Chinese MediaTek. In this offer comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, some numbers with which you will have more than enough. You will be able to enjoy day-to-day applications, it will perform without difficulty, you will also be able to store many photos, videos and files.

Samsung’s smartphone incorporates a quad sensor with a main camera 64 megapixels, a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a camera for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 20 megapixel camera.

The Korean terminal also has a battery of 5,000mAh and one 25W fast charge. We do not forget your traditional headphone jack, neither of the FM radio, a feature difficult to find nowadays.

For less than 260 euros you take home a whole Samsung Galaxy. A device that does not limp in any of its sections, with a 90 Hz screen, 6 GB of RAM, 4 cameras and many other interesting features. What more are you going to ask for?

