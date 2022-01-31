on February 8 the nominees will be known, but some candidates are already outlined

This year, 276 films entered the competition. The list includes titles that will have nominations, such as Steven Spielberg’s film “West Side Story”, a new version of the famous musical, about the confrontation between two street gangs in New York in the 50s.

The New Zealand director, James Campion, is also emerging with a western that takes us to Montana: “The Power of the Dog”, and a family conflict between two wealthy brothers.

A love letter to movie theater brings us Kennet Branagh, with the black and white film “Belfast”, about a boy who lives between family fights.

Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence reunited in “Don’t Look Up”, two astronomers who discover a meteorite that can destroy the Earth and need to warn humanity of the danger.

Two actors are shaping up to win: Will Smith in “The Williams Method,” a true story about the father of tennis players Serena and Venus, seeking to turn his daughters into the most extraordinary tennis athletes. Kristen Stewart’s performance in “Spencer” has also surprised, playing Princess Diana, a plot in a crucial weekend in the early 90s, when the princess decided to separate from her husband, at Christmas at the House of Windsor in England.

Hollywood wants its usual party, with several presenters for March 27. A golden statuette that through 93 years, continues to be one of the most coveted possessions, with great memories and situations, unforgettable moments, great emotions, and an audience always full of stars, today affected by an invisible enemy, who forced to make disappear glamour, and that this year the Academy seeks to recover the brilliance of its stars.