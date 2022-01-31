Omicron. Empty theaters. Surviving the Oscar season from hell

(Michelle Rohn/For The Times)

By the usual rhythms of the Oscar season, the Hollywood awards machinery should be firing on all cylinders right now. With the Academy Awards nominations announced on February 8, the industry’s most powerful stars and actors should go from cocktail party to cocktail party and banquet to banquet. Applicants’ schedules should be packed with screenings, question-and-answer sessions, and dress fittings. Academy voters would be enthusiastically making their lists and double-checking them.

But these days, there’s little joy in a city awash in rumors.

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic has drowned out much of the life of Hollywood’s all-important awards season. With cinema facing what many see as an existential crisis and the box office for adult-oriented films nearly decimated, few are in the mood to celebrate.

Compounding the industry’s woes, the Golden Globes, which for decades have been a crucial marketing springboard for Oscar hopefuls, have been pulled from the schedule by NBC in the wake of months of heated controversy over the LA Times investigation last year into misconduct and representation conflicts within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the awards. Instead of the “Hollywood Party of the Year”, only a private, non-televised ceremony was held, accompanied by a series of social media posts.

With most in-person events canceled due to the Omicron variant, awards advisers have had to scramble to find ways to spark critically important talk about this year’s Oscar contenders.

“What’s missing is conversations happening inside theaters,” said veteran awards consultant Tony Angellotti. “You know, ‘What have you seen? What did you like? That has largely disappeared. And because of that, people are not as interested as they were before the pandemic.”

After a rocky year in which Oscar ratings plummeted, Hollywood entered this awards season with a sense of cautious optimism that things were picking up. The Telluride, Venice, and New York Fall Festivals are back in person. Pandemic-delayed contenders like Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” and the catchy “King Richard” returned to the release schedule.

In a scene from “King Richard,” from left, Aunjanue Ellis, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney, Mikayla Bartholomew, Layla Crawford, Daniele Lawson and Will Smith. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Going into this year with a handful of Oscar contenders, including Princess Diana’s movie “Spencer,” Neon co-founder and CEO Tom Quinn felt the familiar gears of awards season start to spin. new. Quinn attended the Cannes, Telluride, New York and London festivals, and fondly remembers screening “Memoria,” starring Tilda Swinton, at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in October to a sold-out audience of 1,100. the tickets.

“I remember getting soaked thinking that these kinds of things are not to be taken for granted,” said Quinn, whose company scored a historic Oscar win just before the pandemic shutdown in 2020 with Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite.” , winner of the award for best film.

Then, in late November, came the Omicron variant, crushing the adult-oriented movie theater market just as it was struggling to rebound and forcing in-person events to be postponed, curtailed or held virtually once again.

“Going back to this kind of closure is kind of unexpected and disheartening,” Quinn said. “Because all the secondary benefits of going to the movies – the human connection that you get from standing in line, going to dinner afterwards, discussing the movie – are gone.”

“Just when things were getting back to normal, Ómicron scrapped the Palm Springs Film Festival and other events that usually get people re-energized after the New Year,” said Lea Yardum, head of the awards campaign. “So you don’t feel that enthusiasm, which is understandable. I hate to say it, but I think the voters are bored. Academy members are social creatures, and the last two years of isolation have sapped some of their interest and enthusiasm.”

With the usual awards season horse racing more subdued than ever, Angellotti thinks film critics could have undue influence on this year’s Oscar nominations. “They’re the only ones who really talk about the movies,” she said with a rueful laugh.

The collapse of the Golden Globes has not helped at all. Though those awards have long been treated as something of a Hollywood inside joke, mocked even by the show’s own hosts, the star-studded telecast represents serious business for the studios, which are investing tens of millions. dollars a year to try to secure nominations and wins. Earlier this year, some in Hollywood believed that the Critics Choice Awards, which had been moved to the Globe’s date of January 9, could serve as a substitute of sorts. But those hopes were quickly dashed when the show was postponed due to Omicron’s surge.

“Realistically, there isn’t much commercial viability for adult movies without the marketing prowess of the awards circuit,” said a veteran movie consultant, who declined to be named because he was involved with several Oscar contenders this year.

“Regardless of what you think of the Globes, the loss of a show with 20 million global viewers is a huge loss for certain types of movies. There is no exchange for that. It’s a huge hole.”

Smaller awards contenders that have stuck to traditional releases, such as A24’s “C’Mon C’Mon” and “Red Rocket,” have been hit particularly hard by this year’s meager awards season. . However, the flashier films up for Oscars have also struggled to make significant box office returns.

Despite boasting an all-star cast and big-name directors, Ridley Scott’s “The House of Gucci” has only grossed $52 million, while Spielberg’s “West Side Story” has only grossed $35 million. dollars and “The Alley of Nightmares”, by Guillermo del Toro, only 10 million dollars. Only one of this year’s potential best picture contenders, the sci-fi epic “Dune,” has grossed more than $100 million domestically, compared to five 2020 best picture contenders who topped that. . (None of last year’s eight nominees came close to that amount, as theaters were closed for most of 2020.)

Lady Gaga in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” (Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

In this tough movie theater environment, insiders say, streaming releases have a distinct advantage. “Compared to something that’s streaming and available, linear films — especially older ones — have a really hard time creating conversation,” says an awards consultant working on both types of films this year. “It’s one thing to turn on Hulu or Amazon or Netflix after dinner and watch ‘Don’t Look Up’ or ‘Being the Ricardos.’ That feels a lot different than saying, ‘I’m going to go to this virtual screening followed by a virtual Q&A.’”

As difficult as the last couple of years have been for Hollywood, some see signs of green shoots emerging from parched earth.

Sony Pictures Classics co-chairman Michael Barker recently visited New York’s AMC Lincoln Square multiplex for a question-and-answer session on his company’s documentary “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.” Afterward, Barker walked into a movie theater playing “Spider Man: No Way Home,” which has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise bleak box office that has grossed more than $720 million. in the country to date.

“It looked like the Super Bowl,” Barker said. “I think that idea that people are not going to go back to the movies is silly. People like the experience of going to theaters, just like going to live theater. To return to. I am convinced of it”.

Barker says his company’s top award contender, Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers,” starring Penelope Cruz, has been widely viewed by members of the academy, including recent sold-out screenings at the Western Landmark. Los Angeles, in which the Spanish actress participated in the subsequent questions and answers.

Cruz, who has won awards for leading actress for the film from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the National Society of Film Critics, was told she did not have to attend, given rising COVID cases. She went ahead and then texted Barker, saying, “It was electric in there.”

“I was so excited I wanted to do more,” Barker said, adding that they immediately scheduled another event with the actress. “When you love cinema, you want to be around others who share that same love.”

Other celebrations taking place – like one for “Spencer” star Kristen Stewart at the San Vicente Bungalows last week – have been reduced to small-scale, low-key parties, with attendees presenting your vaccination cards and COVID tests.

For now, as they long for the day they can go back to their usual campaign manuals, the weary prize advisors press on and hope for the best. As one veteran strategist put it, “Throw everything and see what sticks.”

“Usually this time of year I have my finger on the pulse of where everyone’s brains are, and right now it’s hard to say,” Yardum said. “There is great work and we are doing everything possible for people to see it. But still, being a bit of a void, just hope that the academy members take the time to watch it.”

To read this note in English click here