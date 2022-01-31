OFFICIAL: Zakaria signs for Juventus

The Juventus of Turin has closed the incorporation of Denis Zakaria, one of the players who had raised the most interest in this transfer market due to the fact that his contract with the Borussia Mönchengladbach next June 30. The Swiss player will not only reach the Italian team since the Bianconeros have also closed the incorporation of Federico Gatti, coming from Frosinone, with these movements the club already considers its squad closed.

– Denis Zakaria :

The Italian team has decided to bring forward the arrival of the Swiss international and for this they have had to pay 5 million euros to the gladbachs to get their contract in this market, in addition, they will also have to pay some 3 million euros more in concept of bonus. In this way, the Bianconero club is ahead of all the competitors it had for the Swiss midfielder and finally reinforces a position that had been limping in the team for years. Signature until June 30, 2026.

—- The #Juventus has signed Swiss defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria (25 | #Monchengladbach) for €5,000,000 + €3M bonus. Signature until June 2026. pic.twitter.com/eXoWkHLGd6 — Mercatosphera (@mercatosphera) January 31, 2022

– Federico Gatt i:

The second signing that Juventus of Turin has made today is that of the Italian central defender, for whom he pays Frosinone 7.5 million euros (plus another 2.5 in terms of variables). The transalpine center-back will continue on loan to his team until next summer, when he will already be put under the orders of Massimiliano Allegri.