Offer bonus to nurses

Given the shortage of health personnel in this region, due to the increase in cases driven by the omicron variant, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (TTCHS) and various El Paso hospitals offer a hiring bonus of up to 20 thousand dollars .

And it is that, for two weeks, the authorities of the City of El Paso expressed their concern because the omicron variant represented more than 90 percent of the cases of Covid-19 in this region.

It was Mayor Oscar Leeser and the County Judge, Ricardo Samaniego, who assured that the increase in cases was not the biggest problem, but that the hospitals had run out of staff.

“In hospitals it is not a matter of space but that there is no staff,” said Samaniego.

“This causes us a lot of problems because we are talking about removing staff from 10 days of work. We don’t want to get to the point of selecting who we serve and who we don’t,” he specified.

Given the situation in El Paso and hospitals across the country, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (THHSC) announced that it is offering up to $5,000 in hiring bonuses for certain health care positions in nursing homes and hospitals with state support throughout Texas.

“We want to recruit qualified and motivated health professionals to help residents at our state-supported residential facilities and patients at our state hospitals,” said Scott Schalchlin, deputy executive commissioner of the HHSC Health and Specialty Care System. from Texas.

These hiring bonuses are for registered nurses (RNs) and licensed vocational nurses (LVNs) at SSLCs and state hospitals, as well as psychiatric nursing assistants (PNAs) at state hospitals and direct support professionals (DSPs) at SSLCs.

New RNs can qualify for bonuses of up to $5,000; eligible LVN new hires could receive $3,500 and DSPs and PNAs can qualify for $2,500 hiring bonuses.

These positions are available at the following Texas locations: Abilene, Austin, Big Spring, Brenham, Corpus Christi, Denton, El Paso, Kerrville, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Richmond, Rusk, San Angelo, San Antonio, Terrell, Vernon, Waco and Wichita Falls.

Likewise, the University Medical Center (UMC) reported that, where appropriate, the selected positions may qualify for a start-up bonus of up to $20,000.

The UMC spokesman, Ryan Mielke, assured that, in addition, they will soon organize a hiring fair.

“UMC offers a robust benefits package that includes a retirement plan, exclusive associate benefits and a new CARES benefits program,” a statement reads.

“Soon we will have another hiring fair,” the spokesperson added.

To view all open positions and apply, candidates can visit the Health and Specialty Care System jobs page on the HHSC website.

Job seekers who have questions and want more information can email healthcareers@hhsc.state.tx.us.