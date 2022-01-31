Nintendo blocks 1,300 YouTube videos with soundtracks

Photo : Nintendo/Kotaku

According to reports, a YouTube channel that uploads video game soundtracks received over 1,300 copyright bans in a day. This news isn’t surprising if you know Nintendo’s track record when it comes to fan creations and communities, but it’s still a frustrating situation as much of the music being removed from YouTube is still unplayable on services like Spotify.

Yesterday morning, YouTuber GilvaSunner posted a tweet explaining that Nintendo had sent them and their channel over 1,300 “copyright blocks”. The channel, which is extremely popular, goes up complete video game soundtracksallowing fans to easily listen to their favorite Kirby or Mario track via YouTube.

After all the copyright blocks were approved, GilvaSunner shared a list of all the soundtracks that Nintendo had selected and blocked from the site. It’s a long list.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Super Smash Bros Melee

Super Smash Bros Brawl

Yoshi’s Island

Super Mario Land

Super Mario Galaxy

Super Mario World

New Super Mario Bros.

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team

mario 3d world

Luigi’s Mansion

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story

Kid Icarus Uprising

Kirby’s Dream Land

According to GilvaSunner, his videos are not monetized and do not benefit from them, yet Nintendo decided to block hundreds of videos.

Kotaku has contacted Nintendo about copyright blocks and whether the company has plans to release its music on streaming services.

This is not the first time that GilvaSunner has faced Nintendo. In 2019, the same YouTuber received numerous copyright claims from Nintendo over other loads of video game soundtracks. And throughout 2020, GilvaSunner continued to receive copyright blocks from Nintendo.

“I’m also not angry or surprised that Nintendo is doing this, but I do think it’s a bit disappointing that there’s hardly any alternative.” GilvaSunner explained in a 2020 tweet thread. “If Nintendo thinks this is the right thing to do (to give an example), I’ll let them take down the channel. It is your content after all.”

While it’s true that Nintendo is legally clear about overriding video uploads of its copyrighted content, it’s still disappointing that the company doesn’t want to work with fans or its gaming community to offer them more ways to enjoy great music. from previous Nintendo titles. Although considering how quickly the company shuts down any game or mod for fans, Nintendo is unlikely to change anytime soon.