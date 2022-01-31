Niña Lobo invites you to forcefully unlearn the mandates of pop culture and romantic comedies

Isa Palomenque, bassist of the Uruguayan group Niña Lobo, spoke with Télam about the premiere of “Lo que dura la vida de somebody”, a debut album that found its definitive form during the coronavirus pandemic and that helped the quintet of girls to “unlearn by force” some of the mandates inherited from pop culture and romantic comedies.

Songs inspired by Hannah Montana and Natalie Portman coexist with a tribute to Jaime Ross, all characters that appear in the narrative to illuminate heartbreak and the end of innocence: “These songs served as the common thread and talk about living crossed by pop culture that raised us. We are even in Uruguay, thousands of miles from the United States, and we grew up with totally implausible Disney series and Hollywood comedies, where there are always heterosexual couples and quite happy endings, “he added.

For the artist, “when you are 20 years old you realize that none of that is going to happen and that nothing is like that” as shown in those productions, that is why it is necessary to “unlearn it by force, living and realizing that this reality affected from a very young age” by all the “pop culture that we consume and in which we believed, thinking that if it wasn’t that way it wasn’t good”.

From Montevideo, Palomenque, bassist of the quintet completed by Camila Rodríguez on guitar and vocals, Camila Bustillo on guitar and backing vocals, Andrea Pérez on keyboards and backing vocals and Julia Gerriero on drums, talked about the current situation of Niña Lobo, who is currently presenting her first full-length album, where sound nuances appear, textures delineated by synthesizers and a greater dispossession of some elements.

“For us, there is no day-to-day without a feminist perspective. We get involved with feminism in our jobs, in our studies, in our relationships. In fact, we have also had certain situations, which without agreeing with feminism is It’s impossible to move forward. Just like time has passed and the situation has changed a lot here, and today there are many women’s bands and in various styles. It no longer happens that there is no female representation at festivals, luckily that is changing, “he said.

Despite the progress, “there are always people pulling back” who say that “they are there because they are women”, but the group’s response is always the same and Isa summed it up by saying: “You have to go through it so that in the future you don’t others have to do it, that is, it’s getting smaller and smaller. We have to do it, trying not to affect us. Luckily, it’s not as hard as it would have been years ago, but there are insecurities that were instilled in us from a very young age and that Without a doubt, it went through all of us until we got to where we are. Hopefully over the years, being women making music will no longer be an obstacle.”

About to enter the massive festival circuit, the group had to reformulate postponing some plans to shape a new album and close to its premiere they were rewarded with the invitation of No Te Va Gustar to open their historic shows in the Stadium in December Centenary.

“It is something that until now we continue to process, because of how impressive and great it was; an experience that we did not dream of, that does not even arise because it is too much. It taught us a lot and made us put ourselves on a level that demanded a lot of us of very long rehearsals, a level that we were not used to, to give the best of ourselves. We spent two months in a rehearsal marathon and leaving many things aside, but very grateful for the opportunity, “he added.

In this development, the Niña Lobo of the covers -with which they expand their musical language towards the audiovisual- “finds herself in the city, in a totally dystopian and futuristic society, but at the same time eighties and neon, where everything is uncertainty and she is very overwhelmed by different situations” and is “consumed by the reality of the movies” like those that are deconstructed throughout the musical journey.

Télam: One of the frustrated plans was the shared dates with El Mató A Motorized Police Officer, after having had the guest voice of Santiago in “End of the year”. How was the relationship with the group from La Plata generated?

Isa Palomenque: El Mató is the group in which we all agreed that it was the most relevant. Although each one comes from different styles and we have several points in common, it is the band that unites us, really, all the time we dreamed of playing with them. At the end of 2019, we found out that we were going to open some dates for them in Montevideo, but it ended up being postponed and postponed. Now it is scheduled for March 16, which is what we are most looking forward to. And the link began in 2020 when we saw that Santiago was singing “Domingo” in a live on Instagram. A song from our first EP; we couldn’t believe it. We later found out that he had added it to his solo repertoire at various festivals. And we got in touch with him to invite him to record in “End of the year” and he laughed against it. He ended up adding his stamp to the song, which was very beautiful with his contribution. And from there we stayed connected: last year he came to play solo and we were able to meet him in person. It was like the first face-to-face meeting. Now we are totally excited to play with them in March, with the full band.

T: There is a song dedicated to Jaime Ross on the album. Did you have any feedback from him?

IP: Yes, actually, we sent Jaime an email to tell him, before the album came out, that we named him in a song and part of one of his songs as a tribute. And he never responded to us until now, three months later. We were there for a while waiting for his answer and he finally answered us in a beautiful way. He told us that he had really moved him and that he was moved by those kinds of tributes. Also that we reminded him of an artist, a singer who appears in David Lynch films. That he had really moved him and that he had even liked the song. It made our day. Beautiful, because he is an artist with whom we grew up, and to have his endorsement, even that he liked him, is a huge joy. (Telam)