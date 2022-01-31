Nicole Kidman is upset by sexist comment about her marriage to Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is a world-renowned actress whose career began in the early 1980s. Later in the 1990s, she starred in some productions with her now ex-husband, Tom Cruise, including Far Horizon – 50% and Eyes Wide Shut – 74%. Kidman Y Cruise They were married for 11 years and, despite the fact that they have been divorced for a long time, the actress does not like to talk about anything related to her past with Tom. Recently, in the midst of promoting his new movie Being the Ricardos – 69%, Nicole slammed a journalist to a stop when her ex-husband was mentioned, and made it clear to her that the comment had been sexist.

Nicole Kidman plays Lucille Ball in the biopic Being The RicardosDirected by Aaron Sorkin. The comment that bothered the actress was given on December 26 in the middle of an interview with Guardianwhen the reporter Eva Wisemann pressured her to compare her past marriage with Tom Cruise with the problematic union of Ball and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), main characters of Being The Ricardos. The aforementioned exchange began with a comment from Kidman:

This movie says that you can make an extraordinary relationship prosper and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yes, that is really beautiful. You can’t make people behave the way you want, and sometimes you will fall in love with someone who will not be the person you will spend the rest of your life with. And I think all of that is very easy to identify. You may have children with them. Maybe not, but they were very much in love.

Then, the interviewer, who apparently did not think twice, asked the actress to pause briefly to add a comment regarding the previous words of Kidman: “Let’s pause, is this, I ask with exquisite care, your way of referring to Tom Cruise?, He said Wiseman. Immediately, Nicole denied the woman’s words, because her intention had not been that at all. The protagonist of The Others – 83% answered the following:

Oh my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that was honestly so long ago that it’s not in the equation. So no. And I would also ask that they not pigeonhole me in that way. It seems almost sexist to me, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point you say: ‘Give me back my life’. A right of its own.

The trajectory of Nicole Kidman It has been long and fruitful, its success is so great that it is considered one of the most influential celebrities of recent times. The incredible talent of her and the extraordinary beauty of her have led her to become one of the most important figures in the film industry throughout the years working for her. She has received numerous accolades, including an Oscar, a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globes. She was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 people most influential actresses in the world in 2004 and 2018, and has appeared several times in the annual rankings of the highest paid actresses in the world. In 2020, The New York Times ranked her among the best actors of the 21st century.

