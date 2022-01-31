Nicolas Cage says he doesn’t consider himself an actor

Nicolas Cage he would rather not be described as an “actor”.

The 57-year-old Pig star opened up about her preference — and her extensive career — while on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast recently.

To me, it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar,'” Cage said. “So at the risk of sounding like a pretentious asshole, I like the word ‘actor’ because the actor means you’re going into your heart, or you’re going into your imagination, or your memories, or your dreams, and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience.”

Cage is currently receiving rave reviews for his performance in “Pig,” in which he plays Rob, a former chef who hunts for truffles with his pig companion. When the pig is kidnapped, Rob goes on a rescue mission to get her back.

Cage says he’s grateful he got the chance to star in director Michael Sarnoski’s film, whom the actor refers to as “Archangel Michael.”

“I knew after a couple of flops that I had been sidelined in the studio system, and I wasn’t going to be invited by them,” Cage said, referring to the studios. “I always knew it would take a young filmmaker to go back or look back on some movies I’d done and know I could be right for their script and rediscover myself.”

“And that’s why it’s not just Michael. It’s Archangel Michael.” He added, “This wouldn’t be happening if I didn’t have an open mind to say, ‘Come with me.'” “

Cage has experienced a new resurgence in his career. The actor will be starring in the upcoming film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” as a version of himself.

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film follows Cage as one of his superfans, a crime boss named Javi (Pedro Pascal), pays Cage $1 million for the star to attend his birthday party, where chaos ensues. .

The film also stars Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Neil Patrick Harris, Ike Barinholtz, and Lily Sheen, the daughter of Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen.

“[‘Nic Cage’] is a made up version of Nic Cage. The character feels dissatisfied and deals with the rejection that can happen so often in the small town that is Hollywood. It’s not me. I feel pretty good about things,” Cage, 57, told Entertainment Weekly.

In September, Cage told Collider that he “will never see” the film. He explained, “I’ve been told it’s a good movie. My manager Mike Nilon, who’s also a producer, looked at it. He was very happy. They told me the audience loved the movie. But it’s too much of a crazy ride to go on. a movie theater and watch me play Tom Gormican’s highly neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me.”

“I said ‘Tom, that’s not really me. I’m really [hecho] of quiet, meditative and reflective moments. I’m not this neurotic, nervous, anxiety-filled guy all the time.'” But he said, ‘Well, neurotic Cage is the best Cage,'” the actor recalled. “I said, ‘Okay, okay. Come on. , man. I’ll do what you want.’ I won’t see it. But I hope you enjoy it.”

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” will premiere on April 22.