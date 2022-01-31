Nicolas Cage has a pet raven and has taught him to insult him: “Now I’m very gothic”

Nicolas Cage He was one of the biggest stars in the world of Hollywood a few years ago, but his most recent films have caused him to fall several positions. Some films in which the American has not shone, but which he intends to make up for with new projects, such as his role as dracula in the new version of the character bram stokerin ‘renfield’.

The actor recently gave an interview to ‘Los Angeles Times’, where he took the opportunity to talk about his latest character and his hobby, and that is that to prepare for a role, Cage tries to “find some truth inside [del personaje] and then cast it for others to understand”, something he is also doing with Dracula, and that is why he has decided to have a new pet, a raven he has named hoogan.

Nicolas Cage is an animal lover, and he has two cats called Teegra Y Marlineand now he has wanted to increase the family with a raven, to which he has not hesitated to teach different words, including abuse. “It is fun. Or, at least, it seems that way to me,” she began by pointing.

After that, he went on to comment on some of the words he has taught his new pet: “Every time I walk out the door of the room he says ‘Goodbye’, and, after a pause, then adds ‘Bastard’”.

“Ravens are very intelligent animals., and I love that look that those attributes so closely related to Edgar Allan Poe have. I really like the gothic element they represent. I myself am now very goth”, he added between laughs.

passion for the paranormal

Dracula seems to be a role that fits perfectly with Nicolas Cage, who likes the paranormal, and that is Idris Elbe revealed a few years ago that his partner he ran away from a shoot to sleep one night alone in the ruins of the castle where Vlad Tepes livedthe character on which the story of the most famous vampire is based.