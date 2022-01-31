New Director of the School of Medicine “Dr. José Sierra Flores” is appointed

The Universidad del Noreste is an institution committed to its academic quality, which over 51 years has been characterized by its educational level, which is why it carries out actions that benefit and strengthen the academic body of its educational areas.

On January 13, 2022, in a significant ceremony chaired by: Dr. Lilia Velazco Del Ángel, the appointment as Director of the School of Medicine was delivered “Dr. José Sierra Flores” to Dr. Luis Juan Cerda Cortaza, for the period 2022-2024,

The above, for unanimous decision dthe University Council of the UNE at the end of the cycle of Dr. Víctor Manuel Gómez López as director of the school and as academic secretary of the Health Sciences area.

For this act, they gathered at theIn the Videoconference Room of the Health Sciences Building, Dr. José Gerardo Sierra Díaz, President of the University Council, Dr. José Luis García Galaviz, Director of the Health Sciences area; virtually, the Mtra. María Cristina López Sevilla, Academic Vice Chancellor, Dr. Víctor Manuel Gómez López.

In her speech, the Rector, Lilia Velazco, highlighted the commitment represented by the management of the medical school, but said she was sure that Dr. Cerda Cortaza will maintain the quality of medical education that has distinguished this Institution throughout the years. long 51 years.

For his part, Dr. José Gerardo Sierra Díaz, president of the University Council, expressed his congratulations and welcome to the new director of the medical school, assuring that the Universidad del Noreste will continue to be a spearhead in Health Sciences.

After receiving the document that accredits him as director, Dr. Luis Juan Cerda Cortaza, thanked the opportunity provided by the UNE, and stated that: “Today I am here, excited, convinced and committed. I am very happy to get to know the entrails of the school every day, seeing the challenges to overcome, but very happy to continue learning and sharing experiences with our teachers and especially with our students”.

“Personally, I have the firm conviction that, to be a good doctor, you first have to be a good person, and here at UNE I found that a lot of work is done on the values ​​of the institution, which are responsibility, solidarity, honesty, integrity, respect and justice, if we as a school instill this in the students, surely we will be able to graduate very good people and therefore very good doctors”.

In the same way, he made a special mention for Dr. Víctor Manuel Gómez López, whom he claimed to admire as a professional and human being, for which I wish him the best for his future plans, emphasizing that: “honor is given to whom honor is due” .

To conclude the ceremony, Dr. José Luis García Galaviz pointed out that Dr. Cerda will have the backing and support of all the career directors in the Health Sciences area and the UNE authorities to achieve the objectives set to guarantee the educational level that students deserve. health professionals.

The directors of undergraduate and academic areas witnessed this fact remotely and endorsed their support for the new director of the medical school “Dr. Jose Sierra Flores.