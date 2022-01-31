New cover of Cyberpunk 2077 belonging to the next-gen version is filtered

More than a year has passed since the original release of Cyberpunk 2077, a year in which CD Projekt has been in charge of supplying rather minor updates, delaying on several occasions not only a definitive fix of the game, but also the expected version next- gen, where the new Xbox Series and PS5 can better measure up.

And week after week we see clues that are accumulating on our shelf full of hope, but at the same time, the necessary time is passing for Cyberpunk 2077 to continue taking shape and strength for what is expected to be a relaunch. Today we have a new and important clue, yes, on the blue side of the PlayStation Store, because as often happens with the Microsoft Store, it seems that they already have trackers attentive to any new version, game or update.

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen could be a serious competitor

In this case it is the supposed version of PS5, which, as you know, is different for Sony consoles. The Twitter user @PlaystationSize He assures that this image that we share above his tweet is new from this supposed version, so it is expected that the studio has almost everything ready in the bedroom to launch the rumored update on both platforms.

If you look at the top image of the tweet and the well-known one below, you will quickly see the difference. The leaker, used to taking his data from the PS Store, also claims that it would arrive in late February or early March, although we do not know exactly how the extraction of this data works.

