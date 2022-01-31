Netflix, attracting new subscribers requires more than expensive series

It seemed that Netflix had the wind in its favor as it approached the final quarter of 2021, with The Squid Game attracting millions of viewers and 150 original shows and movies set to release, including Don’t Look Up, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. It was, the company said, “its strongest content catalog in history.”

But star-studded premieres weren’t enough to give Netflix a significant boost in terms of subscribers for the fourth quarter. The streaming pioneer said that 8.3 million new subscribers were registered in the periodthe lowest figure since 2017.

Shares of the popular platform register a drop of more than 40 percent since the height of the success of the Squid Game last November.

Beyond the weak guideline, the company’s performance raised important questions about its previously efficient business model. Among them: What happens if there are not enough popular programs to attract many more new subscribers?

“The Squid Game was released a week before the fourth quarter began, but the biggest success in the history of Netflix was not enough to add subscriberssaid Laura Martin, an analyst at Needham & Co. “Content is no longer a competitive advantage,” especially as traditional media groups invest heavily in their own streaming services.

Netflix is ​​expected to spend $18 billion on content this year, according to Morgan Stanley estimates, as seeks to maintain its leadership against competitors such as Disney+, AT&T’s HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime and Paramount Plus, among others. The FT estimates that eight US media companies will spend $140bn on content this year, while the streaming war rages on; analysts also expect investment to grow by double digits in the coming years.

It seems that investors are beginning to realize the high cost of the streaming business, and the duration, often short, of the content in the services. Following the Netflix report, analysts at MoffettNathanson noted that “the rate of erosion” of streaming content is “incredibly fast,” especially when popular shows can be binge-watched in a single night.

This means that “streaming services will need to continually spend on new content to attract and retain new members, and any slowdown in this spending results in a weaker quarter” in subscriber growth, the firm said.

“We wonder if streaming is a good business or not,” said Michael Nathason, an analyst at the firm. “A lot of new content is required”.

Netflix said its increased spending on content squeezed operating margins to 8 percent in the fourth quarter, down 6 percentage points from a year earlier. Increasing your margins would mean spending less on contentsomething that many consider unlikely considering the intensity of the competition.

Netflix officials emphasized that unsubscribe rate fell in the fourth quarterand said plans to break even and achieve positive free cash flow this year are on track.

Netflix, Disney+ and other streaming companies achieved large increases in the number of subscribers during the lockdowns of 2020but the return to more normal routines slowed that growth.

The company blamed the disappointing subscriber growth on “macroeconomic difficulties in various parts of the world,” especially in Latin America. He said that the competition “maybe it affected our marginal growth”but added that they continue to grow in each of the countries where their rivals launched their services.

Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, said it’s hard to determine the cause of the slowdown because “Covid introduced too much noise.”

Laura Martin said that Netflix underestimates the impact that increasing competition has on its growth: “part of the problem is that Netflix doesn’t think they have a problem”, adding that the streaming market will become more stable once a consolidation period occurswhich she believes will happen in three years or sooner.

For his part, Hastings said there is no reason to question the company’s track record. “We stay calm,” he said.

