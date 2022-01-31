NASA will pay 1 million dollars for this nutritious challenge

The call to win a million dollars with projects to feed space crews is open. Photo: Getty Images / Illustrative.

The POT It is offering 1 million dollars who develops ideas around the feeding from astronauts on long-term missions.

in a kind of reality showthe space agency has launched the “Deep Space Food Challenge“, to which all those who want and can do so are called to participate.

The goal is to create technology that advances food production for long-term missions, NASA specified in its social networks.

For this purpose, on the site Deep Space Food Challenge The call has been opened for anyone who wants to contribute their grain of sand and, incidentally, win the million dollars.

“Teams are invited to create novel and revolutionary food technologies or systems that require minimal inputs and maximize the production of safe, nutritious and tasty food for long-duration space missions, and that have the potential to benefit people on Earth” . Deep Space Food Challenge

In addition to the million dollars, there will be 5 prizes of 150 thousand dollars and many others of 50 thousand to the teams that are lagging behind, but whose ideas and implementations serve for the development of food technology.

The call was opened on January 20 and the teams will have a little over a year to work on their projects, since the winner will be announced in March 2023.

In this link you can register; the deadline to do so is February 28th.

The bases to enter the NASA competition

To secure the million dollars, the teams will have to work on five main points: